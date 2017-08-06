NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2017 Qualifying Results: Kyle Busch Wins Pole Position

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

A day after winning the Xfinity Series Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International, Kyle Busch won the pole for Sunday's I Love New York 355 in the Monster Energy Cup Series.

He posted a top time of 69.490 seconds and a top speed of 126.9 mph during qualifying, per NASCAR.com.

