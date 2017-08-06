    NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2017 Qualifying Results: Kyle Busch Wins Pole Position

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    WATKINS GLEN, NY - AUGUST 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Caramel Toyota, poses for a photo after winning the pole award during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 6, 2017 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

    A day after winning the Xfinity Series Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International, Kyle Busch won the pole for Sunday's I Love New York 355 in the Monster Energy Cup Series.

    He posted a top time of 69.490 seconds and a top speed of 126.9 mph during qualifying, per NASCAR.com.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

