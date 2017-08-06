Mikhail Prokhorov Reportedly Hoped for $2 Billion Nets Sale

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov set a $2 billion price tag on the team when initially shopping it around to interested parties.

Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported "several" buyers have expressed interest, though no price has been agreed to nor is any sale believed to be imminent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.