    Mikhail Prokhorov Reportedly Hoped for $2 Billion Nets Sale

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov speaks during an NBA basketball news conference in New York, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016. The Nets reassigned their general manager and fired coach Lionel Hollins on Sunday in the midst of their worst season since moving from New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov set a $2 billion price tag on the team when initially shopping it around to interested parties.

    Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported "several" buyers have expressed interest, though no price has been agreed to nor is any sale believed to be imminent.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

