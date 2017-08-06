Little League World Series Regionals 2017: New Jersey, Nebraska Earn Sunday Wins

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

With the Southeast and Southwest regions already deep into qualification, action in the remaining regions opened Sunday to determine each representative at the 2017 Little League World Series.

The road to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is already over for Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi, all of whom were eliminated after suffering their second defeat of the qualifying round. More teams will have joined the trio by the time Sunday draws to a close.

Below are the results from Sunday and a brief recap for each game.

Sunday Schedule

Mid-Atlantic: New Jersey (Holbrook) def. Washington, D.C. (Northwest Washington), 16-6

Midwest: Nebraska (Kearney) def. Iowa (Johnston), 3-2

Southeast: South Carolina (Greenville) def. West Virginia (Logan), 8-4

West: Hawaii (Hilo) def. Arizona (Chandler National North), 2-1

Midwest: Kansas (Cherokee Community) vs. South Dakota (Sioux Falls), 1 p.m. ET

New England: Maine (South Portland American) vs. Vermont (Essex Junction), 1 p.m. ET

Southeast: North Carolina (North State) vs. Florida (West Boynton Beach), 1 p.m. ET

Northwest: Washington (Walla Walla Valley) vs. Wyoming (Gillette), 2:30 p.m. ET

Great Lakes: Ohio (West Side) vs. Wisconsin (Wausau National), 4 p.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic: Pennsylvania (Upper Providence) vs. Delaware (Milton), 4 p.m. ET

Southeast: Georgia (Peachtree City National) vs. South Carolina (Greenville), 4 p.m. ET

Southwest: Colorado (Academy) vs. New Mexico (Eastdale), 6 p.m. ET

Great Lakes: Kentucky (Lexington Eastern) vs. Indiana (New Albany), 7 p.m. ET

New England: New Hampshire (Goffstown Junior Baseball) vs. Rhode Island (Cumberland American), 7 p.m. ET

Northwest: Alaska (Ketchikan) vs. Montana (Mount Sentinel), 7 p.m. ET

Southeast: Alabama (Ladonia Youth Sports) vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET

Southwest: Oklahoma (Tulsa National) vs. Texas-West (McAllister Park National), 9 p.m. ET

West: Nevada (Summerlin South) vs. Southern California (Santa Margarita National), 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

New Jersey def. Washington, D.C., 16-6

The offensive onslaught began early from New Jersey, which registered a two-run first inning and didn't look back en route to a 16-6 run-rule victory over Washington, D.C.

Despite the big run differential, New Jersey finished with just one more hit than Washington, D.C. New Jersey registered eight hits, capitalizing on four errors by the Washington, D.C. defense.

The heart of the order delivered in a big way for New Jersey. Cleanup hitter R.J. Vashey went 3-for-4 with five RBI, while J.R. Osmond, Charlie Meglio and Chris Andrews—the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 hitters—were a combined 3-for-5 with three RBI and four runs scored.

Nebraska def. Iowa, 3-2

Pitching dominated Sunday's game between Nebraska and Iowa. A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth was the difference as Nebraska walked away with a 3-2 victory.

Mengesha Hennes allowed the go-ahead run to come home, but the damage could've been much worse. After the walk, he struck out Perry Swarm and forced Reese Bober to ground into an inning-ending fielder's choice.

Bober and Luke Wegner combined to shut the Iowa offense down in the final two innings. Owen Ellsworth reached second base with two outs in the sixth inning, but Wegner induced a groundout from Rex Woodley to end the game.

The trio of Bober, Wegner and Nebraska starter Brayden Andersen registered 13 strikeouts to just three walks and allowed two hits.

South Carolina def. West Virginia, 8-4

The journey to Williamsport is over for West Virginia, which lost 8-4 to South Carolina.

West Virginia mounted a late comeback after entering the bottom of the sixth down 8-1. Konner Lowe hit a two-out, three-run home run to give his team some hope, but Garrett Williamson grounded out to end the game.

South Carolina owes a lot of the victory to starting pitcher Taylor Rabe, who went 5.2 innings. He exited after allowing the homer to Lowe, but before that, West Virginia had no answer for him. Rabe finished with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Rabe also delivered at the plate, with his two-run double sparking a five-run fifth inning for South Carolina that proved to be pivotal in the win.

Hawaii def. Arizona, 2-1

Hawaii scored twice in the final inning to notch a 2-1 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Joshua Tiedemann stymied the Hawaii lineup over the first five innings, but things quickly fell apart in the bottom of the sixth. Tiedemann exited after allowing a walk and a single to open the inning.

Gavin Noreus took the mound next for Arizona and struck out Tyler Halemanu before surrendering an RBI single to Kyson Wada. A walk to Kahiapo Silva was Noreus' last action of the game before making way for Kole Klecker.

Klecker only threw two pitches, the last of which went to the backstop and allowed Joshua Ward to score from third.