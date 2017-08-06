Jerry Jones Talks Potentially Adding Jimmy Johnson to Cowboys' Ring of Honor

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

During his Hall of Fame induction speech, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflected fondly upon his time with former head coach Jimmy Johnson. After the ceremony, he spoke about the possibility of Johnson being added to the team's Ring of Honor.

"Just so we're clear, you know me: I want to make anything we do in that Ring of Honor—I want to make it have its own special attention, so I'm not going to get into that right now," he said, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "But I hope it was obvious up there how much I appreciated what Jimmy has contributed to the Cowboys [and] his, frankly, lifelong friendship.

"Our differences, while they were certainly visible and magnitude because of the nature of it, if you really look at our friendship over the years, there's just not that much to fuss about," he continued. "And so, it was pretty easy to reflect back on his contribution and what he meant."

Jones spoke fondly of his time with Johnson during his speech as well.

"Jimmy, it was a great decision. You were a great teammate. You were a great partner, to the contrary of popular belief. We worked so well together for five years and restored the Cowboys' credibility with our fans. We were back-to-back. We were driven. We had thick skin. We took all the criticism they could dish out. I thank you."

Indeed, that pairing led the Cowboys to Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, and the roster they built together would also win the title in 1995 under head coach Barry Switzer. Johnson left the Cowboys following the 1993 season.

In all, Johnson finished 44-36 as the team's head coach from 1989 to '93 after taking over for Cowboys legend Tom Landry. But Jones and Johnson ultimately sparred over who would have more say in personnel decisions, leading to their breakup.

That divorce didn't sit well with Jones' wife, Gene, as the Cowboys owner recounted in his Hall of Fame speech, per Ron Clements of the Sporting News:

"After Jimmy screwed up and we parted ways... I come home and, of course, Gene has been watching the news and finds out about it and I lay down. It’s as silent as anything you can imagine. After I laid there a minute, she just looks over and says, 'You can’t stand it, can you? You just absolutely, when it gets going, you’ve just got to get in it and mess it up.' I was asked what I said, and I just shut up and went to sleep."

Years later, Jones' latest comments would suggest that Johnson—who presided over one of the most successful periods in Cowboys history—might soon be enshrined in the team's Ring of Honor.