Bayern Munich Transfer News: £50M Eric Dier Bid Prepared Amid Latest Rumours

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a £50 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier after the north London club blocked the Englishman's proposed switch to Manchester United.

According to Alan Nixon in The Sun, Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Dier "fancies" a move to Germany. However, Spurs are said to be reluctant to let him go given they have already sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £53 million this summer.

Fans of the club would likely not react well if Spurs sold another one of their key players, especially as they have yet to make a new signing during the transfer window.

Per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, England international Dier was keen on a move to Old Trafford, so he may be open to Bayern's approach if Tottenham accept the German champions' £50 million offer:

The 23-year-old Dier joined Spurs from Sporting CP three years ago and has since become a key part of Mauricio Pochettino's impressive young side.

He is able to operate effectively in a number of different roles, including defensive midfield and centre-back, where he played for much of last season.

The retirements of Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm at the end of 2016-17 left a hole in the Bayern engine room, and Renato Sanches did not do much during his debut season in Bavaria to prove he can fill the gap.

However, the German champions have already signed central midfielders Sebastian Rudy and Corentin Tolisso this summer in a bid to strengthen their spine, so there is no guarantee Dier would slot into the first team were he to arrive.

Only a huge bid from Bayern would persuade Tottenham to sell one of their most important players, and even then the Premier League outfit may opt against a sale so close to the start of the season.

A big-money fee for Dier, added to the huge sum earned from the sale of Walker, would allow Tottenham to be ambitious in their search for replacements.

But given the new Premier League season starts on Friday and that the transfer window closes on August 31, it would make little sense to sell Dier, a player who already knows Pochettino's system and works well within it.