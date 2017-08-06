    Jay Cutler, Adam Gase Reportedly in Contact, Cutler Hasn't Given 'Outright No'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears walks off of the field after losing to the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 41-21. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
    David Banks/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins have made veteran quarterback Jay Cutler their top target as they prepare for the possibility of Ryan Tannehill's knee surgery, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

    Per Darlington, head coach Adam Gase and Cutler have spoken and Cutler "hasn’t given the team an outright no." Darlington also added more context to the situation:

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

