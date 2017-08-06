Jay Cutler, Adam Gase Reportedly in Contact, Cutler Hasn't Given 'Outright No'

David Banks/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have made veteran quarterback Jay Cutler their top target as they prepare for the possibility of Ryan Tannehill's knee surgery, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

Per Darlington, head coach Adam Gase and Cutler have spoken and Cutler "hasn’t given the team an outright no." Darlington also added more context to the situation:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.