Marc Marquez Wins MotoGP Czech Republic Grand Prix After Tactical Masterstroke

A tactical masterstroke from Honda helped Marc Marquez to an emphatic victory in the MotoGP Czech Republic Grand Prix on Sunday.

On a wet track, Marquez was brought into the pits early to put on a softer tyre compound, and he was able to make massive gains on the rest of the field. Eventually he finished 12 seconds clear of team-mate Dani Pedrosa in second place, with Yamaha's Maverick Vinales taking third.

The victory may prove vital in what has been a tight MotoGP season, with Marquez extending his lead to 14 points over Vinales in the race for the world championship; just 10 points had separated the top four in the standings heading into the battle at Brno.

As noted by Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg ahead of the start, the track conditions were tough for the competitors in the Czech Republic:

After a strong getaway from pole position, Marquez was overhauled by Jorge Lorenzo and found himself slipping back down the field in the early stages. He was clearly uncomfortable on the wet tyres.

So, with the track slowly drying out, Honda took the decision to bring in the Spaniard and take a measured gamble. As we can see, Marquez emerged from the pits on slicks, as he sought to steal a march on the rest of the field:

In a repeat of their superb strategy at the Sachsenring last season, the decision proved to be inspired from Honda.

Marquez was able to scythe through the field, who were toiling on the wet compound, and back to the head of the pack. As relayed by journalist Simon Patterson, the three-time world champion had quickly established a massive lead over every other rider:

It meant that after a frantic beginning to the day, quickly the race looked to be over at the front, with Scott Redding falling back into the pack. In another boost for Honda, Marquez's team-mate, Pedrosa, moved into second spot.

When he started to pull clear of third place, the afternoon was beginning to look routine for the two Honda riders. Marquez, in particular, would have been pleased to see his title rivals—Vinales, Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso—out of the podium places.

The Yamaha riders were at least giving it a go, though, as Vinales did well to move up into third. Meanwhile, further down the field, Rossi was pulling off something typically enthralling moves:

Indeed, it was Rossi who made for the most exciting viewing late in the race, with Marquez, Pedrosa and Vinales almost in a procession on their way to the finish line.

The Italian did brilliantly to put himself into fifth position and could sense fourth was up for grabs when he moved on to the back of Cal Crutchlow on the final lap. At Turn 5, Rossi was able to get the job done with a smart move and ensure he limited the damage on a fantastic weekend for the world championship leader.