Tom Brady's Mom, Galynn, Receives Super Bowl 51 Ring from Patriots' Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised Tom Brady's mother, Galynn, during the offseason with a Super Bowl 51 ring.

Per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, despite having cancer, Galynn was able to attend Super Bowl 51 in February when her son led the Patriots to a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady, 40, explained that Kraft was always supportive and said it was a big surprise when the ring turned up, per Reiss:

"He's been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing firsthand how families deal with it. He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."

Tom Brady Sr., the quarterback's father, revealed in June that Galynn had completed cancer treatment and was "doing great," per the Boston Globe's Christopher L. Gasper.

The Patriots kick of the new NFL season Sept. 7 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs, with Brady in search of a sixth Super Bowl.