Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have reportedly assured Gareth Bale of his status as a key man at the club and are ready to put their pursuit of Monaco man Kylian Mbappe on hold as a result.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, the Welshman has been "told he is the future of Madrid" amid recent speculation he could be on his way out. As noted in the report, Manchester United have been linked with a potential move for Bale.

"This has reconfirmed Bale's status as one of Real's prime assets and, with Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 in February, the European champions view the Welshman as having a long‑term future in Zinedine Zidane's side," continued Jackson.

With that in mind, the European champions are said to be ready to temporarily end their pursuit of Mbappe.

According to Carlos Carpio of Marca, Madrid boss Zidane only wanted to pursue Mbappe if Bale was sold in the current window. The 18-year-old sensation is said to be valued at a staggering €190 million by the Ligue 1 side.

Bale's position at Madrid has been the subject of discussion this summer. Last season, Real played some brilliant football without the Welshman in the XI, with Isco excelling in his position. Los Blancos also have Marco Asensio pushing for a first-team berth.

Still, as noted by Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Bale has made a significant impact since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu:

Indeed, when he's fit, there aren't many more effective players in world football. The 28-year-old is so dynamic, so powerful, and with his wonderful left foot, he can create moments good enough to win any football match.

A big-money bid would put Madrid in an intriguing situation, though. After all, Bale has struggled with injuries throughout his spell in the Spanish capital; given his unreliable fitness and the depth of talent in the squad, from a business perspective, it would make some sense to cash in while his value remains high.

That's especially true if a deal for Mbappe is in the pipeline for Madrid. A survey conducted by AS suggested Madridistas wouldn't be too disheartened to see their No. 11 depart:

The Monaco man's arrival would require some restructuring of the Madrid attack, as he is at his best when played through the middle of the pitch. It's a position Karim Benzema has blossomed in for Madrid down the years, while Ronaldo is evolving into a central striker, too.

Mbappe would undoubtedly add a freshness to the Real XI with his movement, fearlessness and composed finishing. Based on his debut season, it's no shock Madrid are said to be especially keen on him.

WhoScored.com provided the figures behind his 2016-17 Ligue 1, which ended with Monaco as French champions:

With Mbappe clearly in Madrid's crosshairs, this season is a massive one for Bale. It's imperative he proves his fitness on a more consistent basis and produces the kind of performances that have made him one of the most feared players on the planet. If he doesn't, it wouldd be no shock to see Real entertain offers for him.

Mbappe staying at Monaco for another year would be unlikely to hinder his development. With the World Cup coming up at the end of the campaign, stability may suit the player, and if he were to perform on the big stage in Russia next summer, the Ligue 1 side would be able to demand an extraordinary sum for his services.