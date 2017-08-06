Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte on Eden Hazard Rumours, Alex Sandro Latest

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted any decision to sell Eden Hazard this summer would be out of his hands.

The winger excelled for the Blues last term as they marched towards the Premier League title and has been linked with a possible move to Real Madrid or Barcelona during this window. When asked about the player, Conte was adamant he wanted him to stay, although he noted the final decision would rest with the club's board.

"I expect Eden to play with Chelsea," he said, per Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror. "But I wouldn't know a value. At the moment, we are trying to improve our squad. It's not the right moment to lose a player – any players. I have great consideration for this player. He is a top player. But I'm the coach. I can give my opinion but the final decision is with the club."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

As noted by Moxley, Hazard has been linked with Madrid, with the Belgium international "long on the radar" of the European champions. Moxley added that Barca are possible suitors, too, as they seek to reinvest the world-record sum they received for Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain recently.

Squawka Football suggested the Chelsea man would be an ideal replacement for the Brazilian at the Camp Nou:

However, you sense Conte's willingness to keep hold of Hazard will be shared by those higher up at Chelsea, too.

Following a tough 2015-16, Hazard recaptured his brilliant best under Conte. Given licence higher up the pitch, his elusive movement, excellent technical ability and burst of speed made him such a threat in the final third.

Of course, for any footballer, the prospect of a move to Madrid or Barcelona would be a tempting one. But Chelsea are moving in the right direction under Conte, and losing Hazard would undermine the progress made under the Italian. The Blues will surely resist any offers that come their way.

Massimiliano Allegri Rules out Alex Sandro Move

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has dismissed any ideas that the club will sell Alex Sandro to Chelsea this summer.

"Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one," said Allegri after Juve's clash with Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday, per Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN FC. When quizzed specifically about a possible sale to the Blues, Allegri said there was "no chance" of this one happening.

As noted in the report, the Premier League outfit are said to have already had an offer rejected for Sandro, who is said to be valued at around £60 million by Juve.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

The Brazilian has blossomed into one of the best left-backs in the world during his time in Turin, having joined from Porto in 2015. And with the start of the Serie A season so close, B/R's Gianni Verschueren can't see why the Bianconeri would cash in:

Marcos Alonso did a fine job as a left wing-back for Conte during the 2016-17 season, adding energy and flair to the flank. Sandro would bring an altogether different threat, as he's a powerful runner and a fine crosser. But it doesn't appear as though Juve are ready to do business.

Given they've already lost two important cogs in last season's imperious defence in Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci, their staunch approach is understandable.