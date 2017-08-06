Why Jason Jordan Cannot Remain a Babyface in Current Role on WWE Raw

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday on Raw, Jason Jordan was featured on MizTV in a spot traditionally dedicated to rising babyfaces WWE wants to get behind.

Top babyfaces, like Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, appeared on MizTV early in their singles runs, with the idea being Miz would antagonize them and the live crowd to the degree the audience would get behind the guest to give Miz his comeuppance.

Jordan's appearance was no different, as Miz did everything he could to become the most hated man in Pittsburgh—and he succeeded.

Jordan was well-received by father Kurt Angle's hometown crowd for the most part, and fans popped when he hit Miz with a well-deserved belly-to-belly suplex. But as Jordan's trajectory continues to go the way of a babyface, WWE would be making a grave mistake if this is the end result of his ongoing love-child storyline.