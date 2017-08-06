Why Jason Jordan Cannot Remain a Babyface in Current Role on WWE Raw

Why Jason Jordan Cannot Remain a Babyface in Current Role on WWE RawAugust 6, 2017
Monday on Raw, Jason Jordan was featured on MizTV in a spot traditionally dedicated to rising babyfaces WWE wants to get behind.
Top babyfaces, like Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, appeared on MizTV early in their singles runs, with the idea being Miz would antagonize them and the live crowd to the degree the audience would get behind the guest to give Miz his comeuppance.
Jordan's appearance was no different, as Miz did everything he could to become the most hated man in Pittsburgh—and he succeeded.
Jordan was well-received by father Kurt Angle's hometown crowd for the most part, and fans popped when he hit Miz with a well-deserved belly-to-belly suplex. But as Jordan's trajectory continues to go the way of a babyface, WWE would be making a grave mistake if this is the end result of his ongoing love-child storyline.
Jason Jordan Should Take Cues from Rocky Maivia
Jordan's "golly gee willikers" tone of not asking for any favors from his father and working his way up the roster the honest way is the antithesis of what this character should be.
The 28-year-old as a babyface is strongly reminiscent of the smiling buffoon otherwise known as Rocky Maivia, whom fans saw right through before he found his voice as an all-time great.
Miz did point out some fans have been booing Jordan, but it's hard to decipher whether this is encouraging or concerning. It could be encouraging if WWE is beginning to tease a heel turn by pointing out his negative reactions. At the same time, it could be concerning, with WWE using a heel to point out Jordan's negative reactions as a means of reverse psychology to get fans on the former American Alpha member's side.
Nobody Likes the Coach's Son
The template of "the coach's son" does not carry the DNA of a babyface. In Jordan's case, not only do fans know this is not true in real life, but there will also always be a perception he will receive favorable treatment from his high-profile father, who happens to be the Raw general manager.
Fighting these notions by doing things the right way will only make fans resent him more for being a goody two shoes. There's a reason people don't buy Austin Rivers jerseys. There is just no succeeding as a good guy in this space.
Pro wrestling millionaires, like JBL, Alberto Del Rio and Ted DiBiase, are almost always brought in as heels. Much like a coach's son, people generally resent these types, and their potential comes as a result of rubbing their wealth in the faces of the common person.
The Ghost of Chad Gable
Chad Gable, Jordan's tag team partner, represents the quintessential babyface. Gable resonates with wrestling fans, who tend to play the victim, as an undersized underdog who was abandoned by his tag team partner and is traditionally overlooked by WWE brass for being too small.
Following his standout match against Rusev, many wrestling fans predictably tweeted it should have been Gable, not Jordan, playing the role of Angle's son. Why? Gable's rising, organic popularity is mostly based on the fact it's perceived he's getting a raw deal and losing matches.
What's a lovable loser without adversity?
Contrary to Gable, Jordan should continue to win under the tutelage of Kurt Angle. A heel father-son tandem would work wonders by tapping into how fans feel about the trope of a sniveling son who is benefitting from nepotism.
As a villain, Jason Jordan could be the next Rock. As a hero, he's just Jason Maivia.
2nd-Generation Syndrome
Jason Jordan has way too much going for him to play it straight as a babyface. As was mentioned in the big reveal from Kurt Angle, he's a three-sport athlete. He has an above-average physique and WWE has told its audience his father is a WWE Hall of Famer and the GM of Raw.
Let's assume Jordan is a second-generation star for kayfabe reasons. Now let's look around at most of the second-generation stars in WWE today. Randy Orton is typically a heel and tends to go through the motions even more than usual as a babyface.
After that, generational stars Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, the Colons, Goldust, Tamina, The Usos and Natalya are all heels.
The "do you know who my dad is?" dynamic would work even better for someone like Jason Jordan because Angle isn't even his real dad.
