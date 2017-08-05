5-Star DE Prospect Chris Hinton Commits to Michigan over Georgia

Credit: Scout

The Michigan Wolverines landed one of the most prized recruits from the 2019 class when defensive end Chris Hinton announced he committed to the team Saturday.

Hinton is the best strong-side defensive end in the country and the No. 3 player overall in 2019, according to Scout.

Hinton joins weak-side defensive end Stephen Herron Jr., offensive tackle Nolan Rumler and inside linebacker Charles Thomas, all of whom have committed to Michigan. The Wolverines sit eighth in Scout's team rankings for 2019.

Drew Hallett of SB Nation's Maize n Brew tweeted how Michigan has had success recruiting defensive linemen out of Georgia:

Should Hinton sign his letter of intent with the Wolverines, it would also be the third straight year a defensive lineman ranked in the top two nationally at his position has joined Michigan. Defensive tackle Rashan Gary was the No. 1 overall player in 2016, while Aubrey Solomon is the second-rated defensive tackle and 11th overall in 2017.

Together, the three could give the Wolverines one of the most fearsome defensive lines in FBS should Gary stay at the school through his senior year.

A big reason the Alabama Crimson Tide have been so successful every season is their constant supply of blue-chip recruits along the defensive line. They lose Jonathan Allen, a 2017 first-round pick in the NFL draft, and still have Da'Shawn Hand coming back.

The way Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is building his defense illustrates it's only a matter of time before the Wolverines break through and reach the College Football Playoff.

Wolverines fans shouldn't expect Hinton to post gaudy sack totals every year, but he's a great run defender who can also collapse the pocket to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. By the time he's a sophomore or junior, he has the potential to be one of the most complete defensive linemen in college football.

Recruiting information is courtesy of Scout unless otherwise noted.