Barracuda Championship 2017: Greg Owen Holds Lead After Round 3

Greg Owen holds the lead after the third round at the 2017 Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada, with an outstanding 66 that brought his 54-hole point total to 37 in the modified Stableford scoring.

Stuart Appleby and Derek Fathauer are tied for second, five points behind Owen with 18 holes to play. Fathauer overcame a bogey on the par-five eighth hole thanks in large part to an eagle on No. 13 that was worth five points.

Coming into Saturday, Owen was tied for third place and chasing Richy Werenski, who held a two-point lead. Werenski is still squarely in the mix as part of a four-way tie for fifth place with 30 points,

Ricky Barnes is sitting in a good position to make Owen feel the heat Sunday. The California native earned 15 points in the third round.

2017 Barracuda Championship Leaderboard—Top 10

1. Greg Owen (+37)

T2. Derek Fathauer (+32)

T2. Stuart Appleby (+32)

4. Ricky Barnes (+31)

T5. Tom Hoge (+30)

T5. Ben Martin (+30)

T5. Dicky Pride (+30)

T5. Richy Werenski (+30)

T9. Patton Kizzire (+29)

T9. J.J. Spaun (+29)

Full leaderboard available via GolfChannel.com.

Mark Hubbard, who is in a tie for 16th with 25 points, gave himself an outside shot at a come-from-behind win by firing the lowest score to par in the third round with a 65. He earned 14 points for his effort thanks to seven birdies without a bogey.

However, because of the Stableford scoring system, Barnes' 15 points led the field Saturday. He fired a 66 overall that featured nine birdies, including a run of five straight from holes 12 through 16.

Owen nearly matched Hubbard's run of five consecutive birdies. The 45-year-old PGA Tour veteran closed the front nine with three straight birdies, then hit another one on No. 10 before settling for par on No. 11. He came right back with another birdie on 12.

Among players currently in the top 10, Patton Kizzire made the biggest jump. The former Auburn standout, who has just one career victory on the Web.com Tour, moved 29 spots into a tie for ninth by earning 10 points.

The stage is set for Owen to earn his first PGA Tour victory. The England native has three career wins to his name—most recently at the 2014 United Leasing Championship on the Web.com Tour—but this year's Barracuda Championship has brought out the best in his game.