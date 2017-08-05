Bruce Ellington Waived by Jets 1 Day After Being Claimed off Waivers

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The New York Jets waived Bruce Ellington on Saturday, a day after claiming him off waivers, NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater reported.

According to Slater, Ellington failed the team's physical.

Ellington missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a torn hamstring last August. He appeared in 26 games for the San Francisco 49ers between 2014 and 2015, catching 19 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers waived Ellington on Thursday, and the Jets claimed him a day later.

While the 25-year-old reportedly failed his physical, he had been healthy enough to practice with San Francisco in training camp:

Even before the hamstring injury, Ellington had battled injuries in each of his first two years after the 49ers selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He missed three games apiece in 2014 and 2015.

Teams looking for a return specialist could give Ellington another chance. He averaged 7.7 yards per punt return and 25.6 yards per kick return with the 49ers.

The fact that the first week of the preseason kicks off Wednesday doesn't help his chances, though, since most teams are already set at wide receiver. In addition Ellington will have lost a lot of time to learn a new offense before the start of the regular season.