    Bruce Ellington Waived by Jets 1 Day After Being Claimed off Waivers

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 26: Bruce Ellington #10 of the San Francisco 49ers returns a punt during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi Stadium on August 26, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Packers defeated the 49ers 21-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

    The New York Jets waived Bruce Ellington on Saturday, a day after claiming him off waivers, NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater reported.

    According to Slater, Ellington failed the team's physical.

    Ellington missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a torn hamstring last August. He appeared in 26 games for the San Francisco 49ers between 2014 and 2015, catching 19 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

    The 49ers waived Ellington on Thursday, and the Jets claimed him a day later.

    While the 25-year-old reportedly failed his physical, he had been healthy enough to practice with San Francisco in training camp:

    Even before the hamstring injury, Ellington had battled injuries in each of his first two years after the 49ers selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He missed three games apiece in 2014 and 2015.

    Teams looking for a return specialist could give Ellington another chance. He averaged 7.7 yards per punt return and 25.6 yards per kick return with the 49ers.

    The fact that the first week of the preseason kicks off Wednesday doesn't help his chances, though, since most teams are already set at wide receiver. In addition Ellington will have lost a lot of time to learn a new offense before the start of the regular season.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Malcolm Smith (Chest) Out for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings Ink Joseph to Major Extension 💸

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gase Confirms Cutler's Interest in Dolphins Job

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Zeke's Kettle Celebration Still Penalty Under New Rules

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report