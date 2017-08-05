4-Star OT Prospect Doug Nester Commits to Ohio State over Alabama, Florida

Source: Scout.com

Offensive tackle Doug Nester didn't waste time in picking his college after announcing Saturday he will play football at Ohio State starting in 2019.

Nester announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter:

A star at Spring Valley High School in West Virginia, Nester is a standout in the 2019 recruiting class. He's a 4-star prospect and is the top-ranked offensive tackle from his home state, third-ranked offensive tackle recruit in the country and No. 33 overall player, per Scout.com.

In addition to Ohio State, Nester was considering offers from Alabama, Florida and North Carolina, among others.

After taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State in March, Nester had positive things to say about the Buckeyes coaching staff.

"It was a really great experience getting to work with coach Stud[rawa] and working with all of the coaches," Nester told reporters, via Andrew Lind of Eleven Warriors. "[He likes my] quick feet, being strong and being able to move well."

Nester's commitment gives Ohio State a positive early start on its 2019 class. The Buckeyes have thrived in recruiting under head coach Urban Meyer, including finishing fourth overall in Scout.com's rankings for 2017.

Ohio State has won at least 11 games in each of the last five seasons, and the coaching staff knows how to develop its young talent to keep the Buckeyes in the national title mix each year.