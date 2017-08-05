Usain Bolt Fails to Win 100m Gold Medal at IAAF World Championships

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Justin Gatlin spoiled Usain Bolt's final individual 100-meter race during Saturday's 2017 IAAF World Championships by beating out the Jamaican sprinter to take the gold medal.

The American nabbed the win with a late dip on the line, stunning the fans in London. Christian Coleman took silver, and Bolt had to settle for bronze.

Gatlin's win did not sit well with the fans, who have given the American plenty of tough nights over the years. Richard Osman shared these comments from commentator Steve Cram, which summed up how the British fans felt:

ESPN's Mark Jones was a lot more positive:

Bolt never played a significant role in the final, falling behind early after a mediocre start. Coleman appeared to be on his way to the gold, but Gatlin overtook his young compatriot in the final metres, winning thanks to a superior dip on the line.

The 35-year-old immediately sought out his rival, giving Bolt a lengthy hug, and he went even further, per Bleacher Report's Sean Swaby:

But no matter what he did, the fans were always going to boo him. Bolt has been a superb ambassador for the sport for years, and while he showed plenty of worrying signs during the qualifying heats, no one really thought he would walk away with anything other than gold.

The 30-year-old hadn't lost a 100-meter heat since 2013, until Coleman beat him in the semifinals by a hair. Bolt made history last year by becoming the first man to win three straight gold medals in the event at the Olympics, but he decided to return for one more major tournament rather than retire then.

As expected, plenty of people praised the Jamaican star for his wonderful career after his final 100-meter race, including Juventus football star Paulo Dybala:

So did BBC Sport's John Bennett:

For Gatlin, the gold is a form of redemption after two suspensions for doping in the past. He previously took the gold at the 2005 World Championships and won the 200-meter the same year.