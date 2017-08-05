Matt Joyce Apologizes for Directing Homophobic Slur at Fan in Game vs. Angels

Harry How/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce apologized Saturday for yelling a gay slur toward a fan during Friday's 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

In a series of tweets, Joyce expressed remorse and offered support to the LGBTQ community:

"In regard to last night's incident, I first and foremost want to sincerely apologize to the fans, the Oakland A's, MLB and most importantly the LGBTQ community for my comments and actions. A fan yelled vulgar and obscene words about me and my family and I let my frustrations and emotions get the better of me. I am beyond sorry for the inappropriate language that I used and understand and agree that those words should NEVER come out of someone's mouth no matter the situation. Anyone who knows me will tell you that incident it is not reflective of me as a person, how I treat others, how I live my life and that those hurtful words are not my views. I fully support and hope to help the LGBTQ community with their efforts in being treated fairly and intend to let my actions speak louder than anything more that can be said about this truly regrettable moment."

According to ESPN.com, Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill reported Joyce used the gay slur while he was heading toward the dugout after grounding out in the eighth inning.

In addition to his apology, Joyce said immediately after the game that he regretted engaging with the fan:

"It's just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we're pretty frustrated on our side and I had just hit a ball hard and had [Angels first baseman C.J.] Cron make a good play. I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn't the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it's just not worth it."

Joyce went 1-for-4 in the game, and he is currently hitting .227 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI on the season.

Oakland is struggling through a difficult campaign, as it is last in the American League West with a record of 48-62.