Little League World Series Regionals 2017: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

The 2017 Little League World Series regionals continued Saturday, with the Southeast and Southwest regions entering their third and fourth days of play, respectively.

The road to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ended Friday for teams from Arkansas and Mississippi after they lost their second games of the qualifying round. The same fate will befall one of Alabama or Virginia after both states were defeated Friday.

Below is an overview from Saturday's United States regional action.

Saturday Scores

Southeast: North Carolina (North State) def. South Carolina (Greenville), 9-2

Southeast: Tennessee (Goodlettsville Baseball) vs. Georgia (Peachtree City National), 4 p.m. ET

Southwest: Texas West (Lufkin) vs. Texas East (McAllister Park National), 6 p.m. ET

Southeast: Virginia (Fort Hunt) vs. Alabama (Ladonia Youth Sports), 7 p.m. ET

Southwest: New Mexico (Eastdale) vs. Louisiana (Eastbank), 9 p.m.

Saturday Recap

North Carolina def. South Carolina, 9-2

In a game that was originally scheduled for Friday, North Carolina beat South Carolina 9-2 on the strength of an excellent combined showing from the North State Little League pitching staff.

Six different pitchers took the mound for North Carolina, and they limited South Carolina to two hits while collecting 12 strikeouts.

Nobody was better on the day than Matthew Matthijs, who went 1-for-3 from the leadoff spot, drove in two runs and scored two more. He also came on in relief in the fourth inning, when North Carolina was holding onto a 4-2 lead. Matthijs held South Carolina hitless and struck out six batters in two innings.

Already up by two runs, North Carolina tacked on five runs in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Matthijs began the bottom half of the sixth with a strikeout before Carson Hardee entered and struck out three batters—one of whom reached first on a passed ball—to earn the victory.