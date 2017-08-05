IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Results and Medal Table After Saturday

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Justin Gatlin clinched a shocking victory in the men's 100-metre final at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Saturday, denying bronze medallist Usain Bolt the gold in his final solo outing before retiring.

Bolt settled for third as he brought an end to his individual racing career in disappointing circumstances, finishing behind silver medallist Christian Coleman and Gatlin, who ran a season's-best time of 9.92 seconds.

South Africa's Luvo Manyonga leapt to gold in the men's long jump with a winning effort of 8.48 metres, ahead of silver medallist Jarrion Lawson and compatriot Ruswahl Samaai, who clinched bronze.

Lithuania picked up their first gold of London 2017 after Andrius Gudzius raved to first place in the men's discus, while Ethiopian Almaz Ayana claimed the women's 10,000-metre gold.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's action from the 2017 IAFF World Athletics Championships in London.

Recap

The script centred around the men's 100-metre final was so focused on Bolt's send-off race and Coleman's challenge to the throne that Gatlin emerged from the shadows to steal a surprise win under London's lights on Saturday.

The jeers rung out around the Olympic Stadium after those in attendance realised Gatlin—twice suspended for failed drugs tests—had won. However, USA Track and Field celebrated the victory:

The London crowd made no secret of its distaste for the result, as football writer Amar Singh illustrated:

It was only hundredths of a second that separated the top three, and although Bolt's bronze will be the first medal he collects at a world championship that isn't gold or silver, there's no doubting his place as the greatest of all time.

Bolt still holds the 100-metre world record for the 9.58-second sprint he recorded in Berlin in 2009, and ESPN paid tribute to his incredible medal tally:

Earlier in the evening, Bolt had to settle for second in his semi-final after Coleman blasted through and made the Jamaican look forward across the finish line to spot his nearest rival in a rare twist of events—albeit by just one hundredth of a second.

This was the first time Bolt had ever been beaten in the semi-final of a 100-metre race at either the World Athletics Championships or an Olympics, evidence of just how unique a talent Coleman could be.

Reece Prescod was a sole British representative in the final after Chijindu Ujah and James Dasaolu finished fourth and fifth in their respective semi-finals.

Manyonga was jubilant in triumph after Lawson's late bid to catch up to his winning distance of 8.48 metres fell short in the long jump, the South African's rags-to-riches tale from a drug addiction to world champion reaching its conclusion, per BBC Sport:

Gudzius of Lithuania also joined in the winners' celebrations after throwing for 69.21 metres in the men's discus final—his last competition before retiring—while Sweden's Daniel Stahl took silver.

Ayana stormed to victory in the women's 10,000 metres with a time of 30 minutes, 16.33 seconds, completing an Ethiopian one-two with countrywoman Tirunesh Dibaba.



Kenya's Agnes Tirop broke up the national monopoly to take third, but The Guardian's Sean Ingle could hardly believe Ayana's dominant run to gold, acres ahead of her competition:

Faith Kipyegon won the first semi-final in the women's 1,500 metres, where Britain's Laura Muir advanced but had to leave behind team-mate Jess Judd, who was upbeat talking to BBC Sport after an early assault on the lead eventually saw her legs turn to jelly:

Another Briton, Laura Weightman, advanced to the final after finishing fourth in the next semi, and she told BBC Sport after a fine performance: "I knew it would take a great race to get into final and down the home straight I have never been in a position when I am gaining places. I love competing in this stadium and can't wait until Monday."

After 21-year-old Prescod's run to the 100-metre final earlier on Saturday, 20-year-old Daryll Saskia Neita was another British youngster to qualify from the first round of the women's equivalent sprint:

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson had a mixed day but made up for disappointing performances in the shot put and high jump by winning the 200 metres with a time of 22.86 seconds.

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, always assured to be a big contender for the heptathlon crown, enjoyed a solid day's work in the 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 metres, finishing Saturday second in the standings to German Carolin Schafer.