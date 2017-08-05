Sean Rodriguez Reportedly Traded to Pirates for Prospect

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Saturday that the Atlanta Braves traded utility man Sean Rodriguez to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for a catching prospect.

Per Bowman, the trade was completed after the Pirates claimed Rodriguez off waivers.

Rodriguez appeared in just 15 games for the Braves this season, hitting .162 with two home runs and three RBI. The 32-year-old veteran missed more than three months after suffering a shoulder injury in a January car accident.

Rodriguez played for the Pirates in 2015 and 2016, and last season was the best of his 10-year MLB career. He hit .270 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI, all of which were career highs by substantial margins.

Rodriguez is valuable because of his versatility, as he has played every position except catcher during his time in the majors. His most familiar spot is second base, where he's made 301 appearances, but he mostly played shortstop and first base with Pittsburgh in 2016.

Rodriguez figures to play all over the diamond upon his return to the Pirates, much like fellow Pittsburgh utility player Josh Harrison.