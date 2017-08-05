Women's British Open 2017: In-Kyung Kim Builds on Huge Lead on Saturday

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

In-Kyung Kim retained control during the third round of the 2017 Women's British Open, posting a score of six-under 66 on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was smooth on the greens, and leads the competition by six shots at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, Scotland, residing on 17 under for the tournament.

For the latest leaderboard, visit the Ladies European Tour website.

Kim sprinted out of the blocks on the front nine, seemingly playing without pressure as she sank four birdies in the opening seven holes.

The 29-year-old was unflappable, and her consistency was world class as she drove off the tee with confidence.

Birdies on No. 11 and 12 pushed Kim's lead, and she putted at her best throughout the round.

The tournament's official Twitter account highlighted her finishing:

Kim played with a smile on her face over the final holes as she headed to the clubhouse, and she will be a big favorite to capture the major title on Sunday.

Georgia Hall braved the conditions to lead the charge for the British contingent, finishing the day joint-second on the leaderboard with Moriya Jutanugarn on 11 under.

The English starlet, who turned professional in 2014, suffered a bogey on No. 3, but countered with a magnificent eagle on No. 5 to fight back.

Three successive birdies on the back nine put Hall within striking distance of Kim, but she dropped three strokes in the final three holes.

The Women's British Open shared her last birdie of the day:

After a magnificent couple of days, Kim is in the driver's seat, and deservedly so.

She last dropped a shot on the opening hole of the second round, and she has navigated the wet conditions with consummate ease.