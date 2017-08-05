Curtis Granderson Clears Waivers, Is Eligible to Be Traded by Mets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson reportedly cleared revocable waivers, which means he's eligible to get moved even though the MLB non-waiver trade deadline passed Monday.

Ken Rosenthal‏ of Fox Sports first passed along the news Saturday.

Granderson is having a down season with the Mets. He's posted a .223/.330/.446 triple-slash line with 14 home runs and three stolen bases through 101 games.

New York has struggled to remain in the playoff race, sitting 12.5 games behind the final wild-card spot in the National League. That combined with the fact Granderson is making $15 million in the final season of his contract make him expendable.

Jon Heyman‏ of FanRag Sports noted before the deadline there was some interest from contenders who viewed the 36-year-old veteran as a left-handed bench bat.

For his part, Granderson said last month he'd be interested in re-signing with the Mets over the winter if the organization wanted him back, per Charles Cotton and Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

"If the opportunity presents itself and they show the interest just like they did prior to when I was a free agent, I would love to [stay in New York]," he said. "This has been a great organization, a great city base and a great fanbase. The guys on this team have been really good to me, and I've enjoyed playing here for four years."

The Milwaukee Brewers are a potential landing spot. They are caught in a fierce battle with the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, just a half-game behind the defending World Series champions at 58-53, and could benefit from an upgrade in center, as they rank 24th in OPS at the position this season, according to ESPN.com.

Granderson could add depth to the Milwaukee lineup, and his contract situation should limit both the Brew Crew's risk and the Mets' asking price.