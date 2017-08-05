Matthew Stafford Contract Has a 'Long Way to Go' Says Lions GM Bob Quinn

Matthew Stafford Contract Has a 'Long Way to Go' Says Lions GM Bob QuinnAugust 5, 2017
Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Saturday there is still plenty of work to be done before the team comes to terms on a contract extension with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Quinn said he is optimistic despite the fact that a deal isn't yet close: "Matt has taken this situation with his contract in stride. It doesn't bother him; it doesn't me. I'm confident we'll get something done. There's a long way to go on that, but it's good on both sides."
Stafford is set to enter the final year of his contract, and whether he re-signs with the Lions or goes elsewhere in free agency next offseason, he could become the NFL's highest-paid player.
While Stafford has made his desire to remain in Detroit known, he also expressed frustration over constant questions regarding his contract status last month, per Birkett: "I'm honestly pretty tired of talking about it. I'm going to be here playing for 16 games at least, hopefully a lot more than that. So we'll see."
The 29-year-old led the Lions to the playoffs last season and finished the regular season with 4,327 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and has thrown for at least 4,200 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the past six campaigns.
Though Stafford is 0-3 in the playoffs, he is Detroit's all-time leader in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.