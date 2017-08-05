Matthew Stafford Contract Has a 'Long Way to Go' Says Lions GM Bob Quinn

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Saturday there is still plenty of work to be done before the team comes to terms on a contract extension with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Quinn said he is optimistic despite the fact that a deal isn't yet close: "Matt has taken this situation with his contract in stride. It doesn't bother him; it doesn't me. I'm confident we'll get something done. There's a long way to go on that, but it's good on both sides."

Stafford is set to enter the final year of his contract, and whether he re-signs with the Lions or goes elsewhere in free agency next offseason, he could become the NFL's highest-paid player.

While Stafford has made his desire to remain in Detroit known, he also expressed frustration over constant questions regarding his contract status last month, per Birkett: "I'm honestly pretty tired of talking about it. I'm going to be here playing for 16 games at least, hopefully a lot more than that. So we'll see."

The 29-year-old led the Lions to the playoffs last season and finished the regular season with 4,327 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and has thrown for at least 4,200 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the past six campaigns.

Though Stafford is 0-3 in the playoffs, he is Detroit's all-time leader in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.