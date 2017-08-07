Premier League Week 1 Fixtures: Opening-Season EPL Picks and Predictions

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Premier League returns after its summer vacation on Friday, with Arsenal taking on Leicester City in the 2017-18 season opener.

Chelsea will attempt to retain the title after success in manager Antonio Conte's first season in charge. The champions welcome Burnley in their opening fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with the Blues desperate to get off to a perfect start.

New boys Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester City in their first game in the top-flight, and Manchester United open up against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool travel to Watford for their first encounter of the season, and neighbours Everton will battle Stoke City.

Here are details of the opening matches, including picks and predictions:

Friday, Aug. 11

7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET - Arsenal vs. Leicester City - 3-1 (prediction)

Saturday, Aug. 12

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET - Watford vs. Liverpool - 1-2 (prediction)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m ET - Chelsea vs. Burnley - 3-1 (prediction)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m ET - Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town - 1-1 (prediction)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m ET - Everton vs. Stoke City - 2-1 (prediction)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m ET - Southampton vs. Swansea City - 1-1 (prediction)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m ET - West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth - 1-1 (prediction)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET - Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City - 1-2 (prediction)

Sunday, Aug. 13

1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m ET - Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 2-2 (prediction)

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET - Manchester United vs. West Ham United - 2-1 (prediction)

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Conte's men face a tricky first match in the Premier League, with Burnley making the trip south from Lancashire.

The Turf Moor club have established themselves in the top division, but they remain a much more dangerous prospect at home than on the road.

Chelsea have added the talents of Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko to their squad, but Conte has not expanded on his flair options, instead opting to strengthen his core.

Morata will be expected to lead the goal count after arriving from Real Madrid, and the move to the Bridge is a huge opportunity to prove himself as a world-class striker.

The 24-year-old hit 15 goals in La Liga last term, according to WhoScored.com, and Conte will need the player to increase his tally for the season in England.

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Conte warned Chelsea fans of a testing season ahead:

"For sure, for me, it will be the most difficult season of my career. I’m sure about this. It will be the most difficult of my career as a coach. For many reasons. It’s very difficult. I haven't a lot of time to explain a lot of these reasons. But I’m sure about this…that next season will be very tough—the most difficult of my career. I have this perception and I hope I’ve made a mistake."

The Blues caught many sides off guard last season as they staged a dramatic recovery under Conte, but everyone will know what to expect from the west London side this term.

Burnley ended last season in 16th, but when their game clicks, they become a dangerous side to face.

Manchester United vs. West Ham

The Red Devils finished last term on a high as they captured the UEFA Europa League, giving them a path to UEFA Champions League football.

However, United were underwhelming in the English league during manager Jose Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese boss made his side difficult to beat.

The self-proclaimed Special One has added Romelu Lukaku from Everton, and United have appeared fluid in attack during pre-season.

The signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea could be Mourinho's shrewdest buy, allowing United a defensive presence in midfield that will benefit Paul Pogba.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted fans have the wrong idea about the Serb:

Lukaku arrives with a big fee, but the Belgium international is schooled in English football, and his mobility and power will add a new dimension to United.

The club struggled to put the ball in the net last term, scoring 54 goals in the league compared to Chelsea's 85.

Mourinho collected two major trophies last season, but the owners will demand an improved performance in the Premier League.

United have pace in their ranks, and Mourinho could opt for a dynamic 4-3-3, with Matic protecting the defence.

West Ham have signed former United favourite Javier Hernandez, and the home fans will be wary of their former Mexican hero in the opener.

The additional recruitment of Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Marko Arnautovic will certainly make the Hammers harder to beat at the Theatre of Dreams.