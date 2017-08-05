    Kylian Mbappe Injury Not Believed to Be Serious by Monaco

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2017

    Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe leaves the pitch during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Toulouse (TFC) at Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury during Friday's 3-2 win over Toulouse, but manager Leonardo Jardim doesn't believe the setback is a serious one.

    Per beIN Sports, the tactician said after the match: "It's nothing serious. In two or three days it will be better."

    The 18-year-old started the Ligue 1 opener but was forced to come off with 15 minutes left to play, and he carried a visible knock on his way to the sidelines.

    Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe Lottin runs during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Toulouse (TFC) on August 4, 2017 at the 'Louis II Stadium' in Monaco. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Gett
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    The injury setback immediately led to a flurry of transfer updates, with Calciomercato.com saying Real Madrid and Barcelona were "concerned." Jardim's comments downplaying the injury went unreported until Saturday.

    Mbappe has been linked with the two La Liga giants for the bulk of the summer transfer window while Monaco desperately try to keep hold of the teenager.

    Per Get French Football News, the Ligue 1 champions are still adamant he has no intention of leaving:

    A minor knock won't silence the rumour mill one bit, particularly if the Frenchman can return to training early next week.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Unclear Futures for Arsenal's Giroud and Perez

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Coutinho 'on Verge' of Barcelona

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      L'Equipe: Barca to Snatch Lemar from Arsenal

      Chris Davie
      via Metro
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Host of Prem Sides Chasing Juve's Lemina

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia