Kylian Mbappe Injury Not Believed to Be Serious by Monaco

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury during Friday's 3-2 win over Toulouse, but manager Leonardo Jardim doesn't believe the setback is a serious one.

Per beIN Sports, the tactician said after the match: "It's nothing serious. In two or three days it will be better."

The 18-year-old started the Ligue 1 opener but was forced to come off with 15 minutes left to play, and he carried a visible knock on his way to the sidelines.

The injury setback immediately led to a flurry of transfer updates, with Calciomercato.com saying Real Madrid and Barcelona were "concerned." Jardim's comments downplaying the injury went unreported until Saturday.

Mbappe has been linked with the two La Liga giants for the bulk of the summer transfer window while Monaco desperately try to keep hold of the teenager.

Per Get French Football News, the Ligue 1 champions are still adamant he has no intention of leaving:

A minor knock won't silence the rumour mill one bit, particularly if the Frenchman can return to training early next week.