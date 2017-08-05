B/R Kicks in SoHo, NYC: 'Why Are You Wearing Those?'

Photo by Joon Lee

We had some nice weather in New York this week, so B/R Kicks decided to hop on a downtown train from our midtown offices to SoHo to see what people were wearing on their feet—and why.

Khalil, Philadelphia, Jordan 1

"I'm interviewing at Stadium Goods. Actually was going to wear another pair today, but I can wear these joints and bang them up and they'll look good. I'll just rock these and they're not that expensive on the re-sale market, so I was like, 'If they get that beat up, I'll just get another pair.' I love the Jordan 1s. They go with anything. Literally anything. It's just a stylish shoe. It's not a hefty shoe. The 1s are one of the best Jordans ever made."

Matt, New York, Nike Huarache

"It's just the classic colorway. It's the original one. I just like the classic Nike style."

Mary, New York, New Balance

"They're comfortable. And they're all-white."

Davi, Dallas, Gucci Platform

"Because they're Gucci Platforms and they give me three inches. They're super dope. I get a lot of compliments on them."

Miranda, New York, Osiris

"I left all of my shoes at work, so I'm wearing these for the first time since high school. They're really colorful."

Chloe, Taiwan, Adidas Tubular Radial

"I like the style and the brand. I just like Adidas."

Thomas, San Jose, Converse Chuck Taylor

"I wear them because I think there's been a trend in Japanese streetwear, which I like, towards wearing Converses. If you want to wear something that's a little bit fancier at times, I think Chucks can be pulled off if worn with the right outfit. At the same time, it's a nice, casual shoe, something that's multi-purpose and can be worn during the day. I think they also look really nice as they get older and dirty. I wash them out and I like how it looks a lot nicer after that. I do that a lot and I like them because of that aged look it has. If you wear something that's more high-end, there's the contrast of something that looks iconic."

Jennifer, Los Angeles, Adidas NMD

"I'm wearing them because I like the Boost technology and these are the NMDs, Adidas. They're pretty trendy, so that works too."