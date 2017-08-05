The Usos to Challenge the New Day for WWE Tag Team Titles at 2017 SummerSlam

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

The Usos—Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso—will battle The New Day—Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods—for the SmackDown Live tag team titles at SummerSlam on Aug. 20.

WWE made the match, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next month, official Saturday:

The New Day captured the blue brand's tag titles by defeating the Usos at Battleground last month. They had previously defeated the champs by countout at Money in the Bank, but the belts could have only changed hands by pinfall or submission.

The feud continued two days later on SmackDown Live when the Uso brothers, who held the championships for 124 days before the pay-per-view loss, attacked the new title holders ahead of what was supposed to become a victory celebration.

Now the Usos are set to get their rematch at one of the WWE's biggest events of the year.

The marquee SmackDown Live matchup becomes the seventh title match on the card for the 30th SummerSlam event.

Brock Lesnar (Universal Championship), Jinder Mahal (WWE Championship), Alexa Bliss (Raw Women's Championship), Naomi (SmackDown Women's Championship), AJ Styles (United States Championship) and Neville (Cruiserweight Championship) will also put their gold on the line.

SummerSlam is one of just four PPV events, joining the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and Survivor Series, to feature both brands.