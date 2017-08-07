Real Madrid vs. Manchester United: 2017 UEFA Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Manchester United will duel for European supremacy in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup clash at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia, on the back of two contrasting pre-season campaigns.

While UEFA Champions League winners Real have failed to seal a pre-season victory in 90 minutes, UEFA Europa League champions United have won all but one of their friendlies—a 1-0 loss to Barcelona at FedEx Field in Maryland.

The Red Devils also have an advantage in morale over Los Blancos after they defeated the Spanish titans on penalties at California's Levi's Stadium last month, having drawn 1-1 in normal time in what was an even affair.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane will know the absences of stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos hurt his side in pre-season, but their Super Cup chances are boosted by the recent return of their talismanic duo.

Read on for a preview of Tuesday's rematch between two teams who have already met this summer, complete with viewing information ahead of what promises to be a far feistier affair this time around.

Date: Tuesday, August 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Philip II Arena, Skopje, Macedonia

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Preview

Zidane's Real are undoubtedly bigger than any one player, but Ronaldo's omission from the club's pre-season schedule hasn't helped their plight to prepare for the 2017-18 season, as results have shown.

Ronaldo was given until August 5 to enjoy his summer break but returned to train in Madrid early, per Sergio Santos Chozas of Spanish daily AS, and the 32-year-old has posted proof of his fitness via his official Instagram account:

The forward is one face United boss Jose Mourinho may prefer he didn't encounter upon reuniting with former club Real, and Pablo Polo of Madrid-based newspaper Marca reported star defender Ramos is also in line to feature.

Real's summer transfer window has centred largely around building for the future with additions such as defender Theo Hernandez, 19, and playmaker Dani Ceballos, 20, leading Goal's Ben Hayward to laud the team's strength in depth:

But Europa League winners United have built over the summer, too, and handed useful minutes to club-record £75 million signing Romelu Lukaku and centre-back Victor Lindelof in recent weeks.

Mourinho also reunited with former Chelsea general Nemanja Matic and could hand the Serb his first taste of competitive action as a United player on Tuesday. Matic sees the Real fixture as a big opportunity to lay down a statement of intent, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

"Of course. Every game is a new challenge, and it is going to be the same against them.

"It is a big game when you play against Real Madrid, and we are happy that we can compare our qualities with them. As you know they won the Champions League and they showed they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it will for sure be an interesting game for us, very hard, but we will be ready."

Neither team will want to pick up new injuries this close to the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign, but both Zidane and Mourinho will know a trophy at this stage of the year is also a major boost in morale.

Skopje is primed to host a battle between two of European football's most celebrated clubs, with Real looking to bounce out of their rough patch while an improving United seek more of the same in Macedonia, having already beaten Real this summer.