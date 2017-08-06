Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 7 Broadcast

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

With the playoff stretch increasing the pressure, the Big3 continues to ramp up the drama before touching down in Lexington, Kentucky, for Week 7 action at Rupp Arena.

In Week 6, the biggest story centered on Allen Iverson's failure to show up in Dallas and his consequent suspension, which has a big impact on his team, 3's Company. On the court, things got heated for the Killer 3s when Stephen Jackson clashed with head coach Charles Oakley.

With Trilogy still undefeated and 3 Headed Monsters looking to keep pace while sitting on five wins, the on-court race to the playoffs remains as interesting as the drama surrounding it thanks to a strong Week 7 schedule. Here's everything to know about the critical weekend.

Big3 Week 7 Viewing Information

When: Sunday, August 6

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: Airs on FS1 Monday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Big3 Week 7 Schedule

Game 1: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs



Game 2: 3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Game 3: Power vs. Trilogy

Game 4: Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State

Matchups

Game 1: 3 Headed Monsters (Rashard Lewis, Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf) vs. Ball Hogs (Brian Scalabrine, Josh Childress, Derrick Byars, Moochie Norris and Xavier Silas)

Game 2: 3's Company (Allen Iverson, DerMarr Johnson, Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, Ruben Patterson and Al Thornton) vs. Killer 3s (Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Reggie Evans, Mo Evans and Brian Cook)

Game 3: Power (Kendall Gill, Jerome Williams, DeShawn Stevenson, Rasual Butler and Cuttino Mobley)

vs. Trilogy (Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Rashad McCants, James White and Dion Glover)

Game 4: Ghost Ballers (Mike Bibby, Ricky Davis, Larry Hughes, Marcus Banks and Ivan Johnson) vs. Tri-State (Jermaine O'Neal, Bonzi Wells, Dominic McGuire, Lee Nailon and Mike James)

Iverson was one of the staples of the Big3 before he missed time earlier this year and eventually moved to a role on the bench with 3's Company.

He didn't appear in Dallas for Week 6 and didn't specify a reason when talking with league founder Ice Cube, who suspended the 42-year-old guard for Sunday's game against the Killer 3s. He posted an apology to the league and its fans via Instagram:

If Iverson is an example of a point of frustration for the startup traveling league, the stress of the playoff run made itself known for the 2-4 Killer 3s when the aforementioned confrontation between Jackson and Oakley went down.

FS1 captured a bit of the disagreement:

Televised interviews presented the problems between the two as nothing more than on-court banter, but it's yet another example of how seriously those involved with the league take it.

Still, this sort of passion is exactly what the league's founder wants to see from his guys, as he told the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jerry Tipton ahead of Sunday's event.

"Passion is something that's starting to be missed in American sports," Ice Cube said. "Because you can't show your passion without there being a controversy. ... Of course, we don't encourage people to get into arguments."

Funnily enough, the two talking points of the week will get together when 3's Company and Killer 3s collide in Lexington. Both teams sport 2-4 records, with Iverson's side needing another strong performance from Andre Owens, who dropped 25 points and 11 rebounds last time out.

Owens and his crew are saying all the right things despite the immense pressure, as captured by Big3.com's Craig Ellenport: "We've just got to take it one game at a time. I'm not looking too far ahead. We just have to prepare for the Killer 3s."

Elsewhere, 3 Headed Monsters will look to keep rolling and add a sixth win to the resume in an effort to pad the postseason standings, taking on a one-win Ball Hogs team that hasn't been able to jell around a Brian Scalabrine-led core.

If the aforementioned contests didn't command so much attention thanks to the storylines involved, the biggest meeting of the gameweek features the undefeated Trilogy colliding with the 4-2 Power. Trilogy cruised to another easy win last time out, taking down Ghost Ballers 51-36 on the backs of Rashad McCants and Al Harrington's star power, fending off the Mike Bibby-led squad.

Power enters a bit of a danger zone from a playoffs standpoint after another strong performance from MVP candidate DeShawn Stevenson couldn't get them past 3's Company.

Bibby's Ghost Ballers get a shot at redemption to round out the action in Lexington, taking on the one-win Tri State team still looking for big games from Bonzi Wells and watching as Jermaine O'Neal hasn't been able to stay on the court.

While Trilogy continues to stick above the pack ahead of the playoffs, the other games feature major playoff seeding implications, which is the best-case scenario this late in the season for a league making its name known in a big way.

The next big splash happens Sunday, when the drama is sure to reach a new level as teams teeter on the fringes of putting themselves at a disadvantage in the postseason.

Stats and information courtesy of Big3.com unless otherwise specified.