Corey Davis Is 'Week-to-Week' with Hamstring Injury, Mike Mularkey Says

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the team's preseason opener against the New York Jets next Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury.

On Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website provided an update from head coach Mike Mularkey, who confirmed the wideout will miss at least one exhibition game and is listed as "week-to-week."

Davis discussed his disappointment, saying: "Obviously I was bummed, because I can't practice the next few days. I am a competitor, and I want to be out there and practice and play. But we are just taking it slow at this point."

The Titans selected Davis out of Western Michigan with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He racked up 331 catches for 5,278 yards and 52 touchdowns across his four years with the Broncos, including three straight seasons over 1,400 yards.

He's been expected to step into a key role alongside Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews in the team's passing attack around Marcus Mariota.

When asked whether he expected to return in time for Tennessee's regular-season opener against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 10, Davis answered, "I believe so."

Harry Douglas, Taywan Taylor and Eric Weems are among the Titans receivers who should see more opportunities with the first-team offense until Davis is cleared to return.