Fantasy Football 2017: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

John Raoux/Associated Press

The onset of fantasy football season means owners need to get out ahead of the pack when it comes to the important details.

Like team and league names.

Jokes aside, a critical aspect of this time of year isn't simply breaking down rankings and coming up with draft strategy. No owner should want to be the guy or girl who wins a league through superb season-long management and hits the winner's circle with a lame team name. Along those same lines, nobody will want to join a league with a questionable name.

Given the preseason's arrival, now is the time for owners to come up with a plan. Here's a guide to the naming process and some of the new important faces set to appear in drafts this year.

Top Team Names

Dak to the Future

Any owner can win with this name.

Not only does this weave in a smooth movie reference, it deals with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Or as savvy owners might remember him, the guy who outright won leagues on his own by finishing as the sixth-highest scorer at his position a year ago.

Need for Snead

Want to look like a genius by the end of the year?

New Orleans Saints wideout Willie Snead is one of this year's biggest breakout candidates. The former 2014 undrafted free agent flirted with the 200-point mark a year ago, and now the Drew Brees-led offense doesn't have Brandin Cooks soaking up targets. Bonus points for the movie reference.

Le’Veon a Prayer

The above is about all opposing teams can do against Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. The guy finished third in scoring among backs last year while only suiting up for 12 games. Enough said.

Top League Names

The Madden Curse

Maybe not the most original name here, but there's something special and nostalgic about this one, referencing the stigma surrounding the cover of the Madden games. This has slowed in recent years, but it's still something to keep in mind when it comes to names.

So, who wants to draft Tom Brady?

Call of Duty

Fantasy football can feel like a calling for some, whether it's daily leagues or standard affairs like the one listed here.

Either way, this name works overtime because of the approach many take to fake football alongside the nod to a juggernaut video game franchise.

League of Leagues

This name comes close to mentioning another monster of a video game series. Funnily enough, though, the spin puts an emphasis on the hinted call of duty from above, giving a firm nod to those owners who enter league after league. And then some more leagues on top.

Rookie Rankings

Rank Player 1 Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC 2 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR 3 Corey Davis, WR TEN 4 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN 5 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN 6 John Ross, WR, CIN 7 Mike Williams, WR, LAC 8 O.J. Howard, TE, TB 9 Kareem Hunt, RB, KC 10 Samaje Perine, RB, WAS 11 David Njoku, TE, CLE 12 Evan Engram, TE, NYG 13 D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU 14 Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR 15 Chris Godwin, WR, TB Author's opinion

Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC

John Raoux/Associated Press

It's not easy to sort out which back should rank first among rookies this year, though the process weaves its way toward Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars the longer one goes about it.

Unlike, say, Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals, Fournette doesn't have anyone around him who might steal the bulk of his carries. He doesn't have to deal with a quarterback like Cam Newton, either, who can take off on his own.

No, Fournette doesn't have competition from T.J. Yeldon or Chris Ivory, two veterans who have had problems staying healthy in the past and last year couldn't even hit four yards per carry on north of 100 attempts. And while he doesn't have the perceived versatility of some of the other mentioned names, Jaguars.com's John Oehser provided an interesting recent note from camp:

Opportunities still equal production, and it doesn't seem like the Jaguars will have much going outside of their rookie back.

Provided he stays healthy, Fournette deserves to top the list.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

ANDY KING/Associated Press

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings seems lost in the shuffle, and yes, he wasn't even mentioned in the above analysis.

The lack of hype isn't hard to understand, though. Cook wasn't grabbing much in the way of headlines coming out of Florida State for one reason or another, and workhorse-looking backs coming out of pro-style offenses don't command attention in a class like this.

But they do see the field consistently, provided there isn't another player on the depth chart who seems ready to soak up carries. And at first this seemed true around Cook because the Vikings also roster Latavius Murray, who rushed for 12 scores a year ago.

Alas, Murray is on the physically unable to perform list, and Cook has received big praise as of late.

"He's got a great background in it," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune's Ben Goessling. "He has a really great foundation coming from Florida State, so he understands the big picture, he understands our terminology as to who we’re blocking and he really has a good feel for the game. I don’t see any elements of running back play that he can’t be very good at, and pass protection is one of them."

Translation—Cook's background has him looking like a three-down back. In a Sam Bradford-led offense, he's going to see plenty of chances to produce big numbers from a fantasy outlook, making him a steal at an average draft position (ADP) of 4.07 compared to Fournette's 2.05.

John Ross, WR, CIN

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Somewhat like Cook, John Ross of the Bengals hasn't received major hype, perhaps paralleling his actual talent in large part because of where he landed.

On one hand, Ross playing on an offense with A.J. Green should get him plenty of looks. On the other, Green gobbled up 100 targets on only 10 games last year and has hit the 180-mark in the past.

Now add in Tyler Eifert, Tyler Boyd and running backs like Mixon and Giovani Bernard and owners start to see the problem.

Still, Ross' skill set means the Bengals will love giving him blockers out in front on screen-esque looks or on deep balls, the latter of which Andy Dalton happens to excel at, as illustrated by Pro Football Focus:

Granted, most of those have gone Green's way in past years, but the offense in Cincinnati hasn't had a weapon like Ross in a long time.

With defenses focused on those bevy of other weapons, it's not hard to see Dalton developing quite the rapport with Ross as he puts up one of the year's monster rookie seasons.