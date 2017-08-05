Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Juventus are reportedly refusing to sell Paulo Dybala to Barcelona, even though the Camp Nou club has offered as much as €120 million (£108 million) for the Argentinian forward as they bid to replace Neymar.

Barcelona's attacking talisman Lionel Messi also wants compatriot Dybala to join him in La Liga, per reports.

However, Juve are resisting Barca's advances, which are considerable, including cash plus players, according to reports from Italy.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport detailed a bid of €90 million plus Andres Iniesta (h/t Football Italia). Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport had a different take on the bid: "€120 million cash (rising to €140 million with various agents' fees) or cash plus Andre Gomes and Rafinha" (h/t Football Italia).

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Both publications outlined Juve's refusal to sell. Yet that hasn't stopped the Blaugrana from trying to bring Messi's international team-mate to Catalonia.

Messi wants to play alongside Dybala in the new season, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t MailOnline's Matthew Smith). Again, though, Juventus' unwillingness to do a deal for one of their best attacking players is made clear.

Juve's stance on Dybala makes perfect sense since he is the one true flair player in manager Massimiliano Allegri's starting XI. The former Palermo ace boasts the skill, technique and creativity to add a stylish flourish to the Bianconeri's approach play in the final third.

Allegri has wisely let the 23-year-old Dybala grow into a key role between the midfield and forward lines. His patience was rewarded by the Argentinian's emergence as a true star on the European stage last season.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

The South American netted 19 goals and provided seven assists last season, per WhoScored.com. His attacking quality helped Juve win Serie A and contest a second UEFA Champions League final in three years.

Unfortunately for Juve, Dybala's progress has made him a popular Barca target. Even the club's fans want to see the Argentinian at the Camp Nou this season, per a poll from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t ESPN FC's James Horncastle).

Fans were asked which player they wanted to see replace Neymar, the Brazilian forward who joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal, worth €222 million (£200 million), per James Dale of Sky Sports.

Dybala, for the moment at least, remains a Juventus player. The Turin giants should do all they can to keep it that way.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Juve don't want to sell one of their key players, but they could be closing in on adding one in the form of PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The player's agent, Mino Raiola, has let the Serie A side know the Parisians are prepared to lower their price, per Premium Sport (h/t Football Italia).

An "offer of €20 million plus bonuses would be enough to bring Matuidi to Turin," according to Football Italia.

Such news comes after a previous report from La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed Juve wouldn't meet PSG's €20 million valuation (h/t Football Italia). They were instead holding firm on €15 million.

Matuidi would be a bargain for either fee. He would add greater quality to an already excellent Juventus midfield.

During an era when midfielders have become more specialised, Matuidi is something of a throwback. He is a classic box-to-box player, equally comfortable raiding forward to assist attacks as he is tracking back to help his defence.

Adding Matuidi to the middle while also keeping Dybala away from Barcelona would ensure Juve remain a force, both domestically and in the Champions League.