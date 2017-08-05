From Shinsuke Nakamura to Jason Jordan: WWE's Best and Worst Entrance Music

From Shinsuke Nakamura to Jason Jordan: WWE's Best and Worst Entrance MusicAugust 5, 2017
Pro wrestlers have to do a lot to craft the perfect character, from the way they look and speak to the way they wrestle and the finisher they choose.
Superstars are trying to create a specific image, and the right entrance music can go a long way toward selling the crowd on who these people are supposed to be.
Gorgeous George is often credited as the innovator of entrance music in the wrestling business, and he used it to make his character an even greater villain.
Some of the most iconic Superstars in the history of the business will forever be tied to the song they chose to have while they walked to the ring.
Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, The Rock, Mick Foley, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels can all be identified as arriving imminently within the first couple of notes.
However, having bad entrance music can be equally impactful. This slideshow will look at five of the best and five of the worst signature songs in WWE today.
Honorable Mention: Elias Samson
Elias Samson doesn't have an official theme song on the main roster because he plays an original song before each match, but he needs to be included on this list.
The level of heat he gets when he insults whatever town he happens to be in with his lyrics is amazing, and we are starting to see the same thing with Aiden English on SmackDown.
They are classic heels in a modern era, and it helps them stand out. They love annoying people, which is why it's so easy to root against them.
Worst: Jason Jordan
When Jason Jordan was revealed to be Kurt Angle's son, nobody knew exactly how the storyline was going to play out
Jordan has had a slow start to his singles push on Raw, and one big obstacle he will have to overcome is his new entrance music.
American Alpha's theme was just as generic, but it was tolerable. The song WWE has given Jordan almost sounds like something management would have given to a Superstar in the early '90s.
With any luck, the company will compose a new song for him with a little more sizzle to match Jordan's exciting wrestling style.
Best: The Hardy Boyz
Matt and Jeff Hardy have had a few different entrance songs as a team and singles competitors throughout their careers, but the one they have been using since returning to WWE in April is their most iconic theme.
It's a simple composition repeated on a loop, but it gets everyone in the arena on their feet. When you hear those familiar notes, you know the match that follows will be fun.
The Attitude Era produced a lot of memorable entrance music like this, and most of those songs will be associated with the Superstars they represented forever.
Maybe it's nostalgia, but hearing The Hardy Boyz's music in a packed arena will never get old.
Worst: Big Cass
Big Cass was given a new entrance song after he broke up his tag team with Enzo Amore, and it was so bad WWE was forced to give him a new one within a few weeks.
The first theme he was given sounded like someone scratching a chalkboard with their fingernails being played through a blown-out amplifier.
His updated theme kept some elements from the original but more of a standard rock tune instead of the strange, horror movie-inspired theme we heard originally.
The new song is still a poor excuse for WWE entrance music, but at least it won't be the thing everyone complains about on social media during his matches anymore.
Best: Shinsuke Nakamura
Most WWE Superstars start out in NXT these days, and sometimes, that means having to deal with a recycled song until you earn the right to get your own.
When it comes to Shinsuke Nakamura, the company wasted no time crafting a theme song that is both memorable and enjoyable.
Some of the coolest entrances of the past few years were Nakamura's during the quarterly NXT TakeOver specials, and his music was a big reason why they were so good.
Bringing in Lee England Jr. to play the violin during a few of his entrances added more gravitas and flair to what was already a charismatic performance.
Nobody on the roster gets as much fan participation during on their way to the ring as Nakamura. It's even more impressive when you think about how his song has no words. People just sing the melody, and it makes all the difference.
Worst: TJP
The first time TJP's entrance music was played, it was an entertaining piece of nostalgia for people who grew up to the sounds of an arcade. It was like Buckner & Garcia for the modern era.
However, the more times the song was played, the more annoying it became. It's not that the song is bad, but it's too niche.
It definitely fit TJP better when he was a babyface because it was so upbeat and catchy, but when he turned heel, it seemed out of place.
The former cruiserweight champion has enough talent to keep him employed with WWE for a long time, so he may want to think about having someone remix his song soon to freshen it up.
Best: AJ Styles
Some of the best Superstar entrance songs only sound good in a live arena when a person is heading to the ring, and AJ Styles' is one of them.
If you heard his music on the radio, you would probably turn to a different station after 30 seconds, but it somehow works when The Prince of Phenomenal steps through the curtain.
The combination of Styles' star power, the reaction of the fans in the arena and the music makes his entrance a highlight of any show.
The lyrics of his song are boastful, but so is Styles. The difference between him and the majority of the world is he can back it up in the ring.
Worst: Erick Rowan
Erick Rowan is an intimidating monster who should be just as feared as anyone else inside the ring. So what did WWE do when it was time to give him his own entrance music? It gave him a slow, melodic tune.
Rowan's entrance music isn't as bad as a lot of what we have heard over the years, but it doesn't fit his character at all.
This is a guy who should be scaring everyone in the arena, but his song would seem more at home in a spa or massage parlor than in a WWE arena.
Rowan needs to be repackaged so he can move past his days with The Wyatt Family, and the first step would be giving him new music.
Best: Bobby Roode
A lot of WWE Superstars have great entrance music, but few have a song that can be described as glorious.
Bobby Roode, thanks to his theme song, is on the same level as guys like "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair when it comes to presenting his entrance as a spectacle in itself.
Like Nakamura, Roode's music is ideal for a live performance. It lets the crowd know what they are about to see is going to be something special.
And who could forget the hilarious #GloriousBombs he did with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano?
Worst: Curt Hawkins
Curt Hawkins' entrance music would be bad enough by itself, but it's made worse by his bad Chuck Norris jokes about himself.
This is another example of WWE churning out a random rock theme with no thought behind it. It does nothing to enhance Hawkins as a character.
If he had some better lines, maybe it wouldn't be so bad. With the way things have been going for him recently, he isn't likely to receive the new music that would accompany a push.
Best: Finn Balor
Some wrestlers were always going to be a success, but having a song perfectly embody who they are as a character helped certain people become icons.
The Undertaker is the greatest example of how the right song can make someone's entrance just as important as their match.
These days, few wrestlers have entrance music as suited to them as Finn Balor. It's even better when he brings out his Demon King persona and puts on a show on his way to the ring.
He has choreographed his routine to the melody better than most, allowing the fans in attendance to mimic Balor's movements alongside him.
WWE may be about wrestling at its core, but the entertainment side of the business is what draws people in. The spectacle pulls your eyes to the product before the performers can reel you in with their talent.
Having a good entrance song can be vital to a wrestler's success and longevity. Whose theme do you like most out of today's Superstars?