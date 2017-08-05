From Shinsuke Nakamura to Jason Jordan: WWE's Best and Worst Entrance Music

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestlers have to do a lot to craft the perfect character, from the way they look and speak to the way they wrestle and the finisher they choose.

Superstars are trying to create a specific image, and the right entrance music can go a long way toward selling the crowd on who these people are supposed to be.

Gorgeous George is often credited as the innovator of entrance music in the wrestling business, and he used it to make his character an even greater villain.

Some of the most iconic Superstars in the history of the business will forever be tied to the song they chose to have while they walked to the ring.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, The Rock, Mick Foley, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels can all be identified as arriving imminently within the first couple of notes.

However, having bad entrance music can be equally impactful. This slideshow will look at five of the best and five of the worst signature songs in WWE today.