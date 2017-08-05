    2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees: Breaking Down This Year's Class

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2017

    Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL former player LaDainian Tomlinson speaks with the media after being elected into the NFL Hall of Fame during the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Thursday night was more than just the first preseason clash of the 2017 NFL campaign; it was also the Hall of Fame Game, recognizing some of the greatest players and contributors to the league in history. 

    This year's class features a lot of recognizable names, some of whom only called it quits in the past few years. But for others, like former Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, it's been a long time coming.

    Here is a breakdown of the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

          

    Morten Andersen, Kicker

    New Orleans Saints (1982–1994), Atlanta Falcons (1995–2000), New York Giants (2001), Kansas City Chiefs (2002–2003), Minnesota Vikings (2004), Atlanta Falcons (2006–2007)

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Kicker Morten Andersen introduced as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 during the NFL Honors at the Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    They don't make kickers like Morten Andersen anymore.

    In a career that spanned over 25 years, playing for five different franchises, consistency was Andersen’s calling card. A seven-time Pro Bowler and five time All-Pro selection, Andersen was a threat from anywhere on the field, becoming the first kicker to convert three field goals of 50 yards or longer in a single game.

    Upon his retirement after the 2004 season, he held NFL records for career points (2,544) most field goals (565) and most games played (382). He converted more 50-plus yard field goals than any kicker in history before he retired (40) and was named to the the NFL All-Decade teams in the '80s and '90s. Andersen, a Denmark native who attended Michigan State, left his mark on the NFL and set the standard for all kickers.

           


    Terrell Davis, Running Back

    Denver Broncos (1995–2001)

    Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

    A battering ram running back who rushed for 7,607 yards in just 78 career games, Terrell Davis did it all during his seven seasons in the NFL, and he did it as fast as he could run.

    The former Denver Broncos Super Bowl MVP became a starter for the Broncos during his rookie season after being drafted in the sixth round back in 1995. In just his second season in the league, he was named Offensive Player of the Year, with 1,538 rushing yards, and followed up with a 1,750-rushing-yards effort in 1997.

    Just a year later, Davis became the fourth tailback to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in a season, all while leading the league in rushing touchdowns (21). A knee injury hampered Davis, and he never fully recovered from it, ending his career after 78 games.

    While his career stats don't jump off the page, it’s good to see the Hall of Fame finally recognize the talent Davis was, as one of the best halfbacks the NFL has seen.

            


    Kenny Easley, Safety  

    Seattle Seahawks (1981–1987)

    DENVER, CO: Kenny Easley of the seattle Seahawks circa 1987 against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver Colorado. (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)
    Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

    Another player who only played seven seasons in the NFL, Kenny Easley was the original ball hawk, the first member of the Legion of Boom.

    In his rookie season for the Seattle Seahawks after being selected fourth overall in the 1981 NFL Draft, Easley went on to rack up Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

    In 1983, Easley registered seven interceptions to be crowned AFC Defensive Player of the Year, followed by another Defensive Player of the Year award in 1984 after recording 10 interceptions, including two pick-sixes. Easley ended his 89-game career prematurely because of kidney complications but still finished with 32 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns to go along with eight career sacks.

          

    Jerry Jones, Owner

    Dallas Cowboys (1989-present)

    Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

    What more can be said about Jerry Jones?

    Whether you're a Dallas Cowboys fan or not, it's hard not to give a standing ovation for the work he has done as an owner, president and general manager. Jones purchased the Cowboys back in 1989 and became the first owner in league history to see his team win three Super Bowl during their first seven years at the helm of a franchise.

    In his first decade as an owner, the Cowboys made the playoffs seven times, winning six division titles to go along with his three rings. Since 1989, the Cowboys have made the playoffs 13 times. But more so than his team's on-field performances, Jones made advances in NFL promotion and media coverage, effectively changing the landscape of football as the most popular sport in the U.S.

    His work in labor negotiations, marketing and overall leadership as an owner has gone beyond the call of duty.

         

    Jason Taylor, Defensive End, Linebacker

    Miami Dolphins (1997–2007), Washington Redskins (2008), Miami Dolphins (2009), New York Jets (2010), Miami Dolphins (2011)

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Linebacker Jason Taylor #99 of the Miami Dolphins is congratulated by Defensive End Mike DeVito #70 of the New York Jets after his last game at Sun Life Stadium on January 1, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Al P
    Al Pereira/Getty Images

    When New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady writes a letter to Hall of Fame voters as to why someone should be in Canton, Ohio, that says something. Jason Taylor's play on the field was more than enough to go down in history as one of the NFL's greatest defensive linemen.

    Taylor, who spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins, burst on to the scene in his third season in the league, recording 10-digit sacks six times over an eight-year period. In 2002, he led the NFL with 18.5 sacks, a career high.

    He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 after recording 13.5 sacks, two interceptions, which were both returned for touchdowns, 10 forced fumbles and 62 tackles. When he called it quits, Taylor had accumulated 139.5 sacks, three safeties, six Pro Bowl appearances and tied a league record with 29 fumble recoveries. He was also named to the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2000s.

          

    LaDainian Tomlinson, Running back

    San Diego Chargers (2001–2009), New York Jets (2010–2011)

    Nov 22, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Former San Diego Chargers running back Ladainian Tomlinson during his Charger Hall of Fame introduction during halftime of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA
    Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    Many football fans refer to LaDainian Tomlinson as the modern-day L.T., and for good reason.

    Arguably the most electrifying running back in the NFL during his time with the San Diego Chargers, Tomlinson was a sensation during his rookie season, recording 1,236 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

    He eclipsed the 1,600-yard mark in back-to-back seasons and rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first eight NFL campaigns. But his most impressive season came in 2006, when L.T. rushed for 1,815 yards with 28 rushing scores, along with 508 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

    His tally of 31 total touchdowns remains the most in a season by a player who's not a quarterback. With career numbers of 13,684 yards and 145 rushing touchdowns, it's no wonder Tomlinson is being enshrined so soon.

          

    Kurt Warner, Quarterback

    St. Louis Rams (1998–2003), New York Giants (2004), Arizona Cardinals (2005–2009)

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner #13 in the pocket during a game against the St. Louis Rams at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 27, 2009 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)
    Gene Lower/Getty Images

    It's hard to believe Kurt Warner wasn't drafted and was bagging groceries at a store before becoming one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

    The Northern Iowa product made a name for himself with the St. Louis Rams in 1998, becoming the conductor behind The Greatest Show on Turf. Warner was an MVP in 1999 and 2001 and also a Super Bowl MVP winner after setting a Super Bowl record 414 passing yards.

    A four-time Pro Bowler, Warner would led the Arizona Cardinals to their first Super Bowl berth. He is the only quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards in three Super Bowl appearances. One of the most accurate passers in league history, with one of the quickest releases to boot, Warner finished with 32,344 passing yards and 208 touchdowns.

    Warner, one of the greatest underdog stories in the history of the NFL, finally earned his place in Canton this year, although he had some difficulty getting his family to Ohio to celebrate with him.

