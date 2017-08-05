Fantasy Football 2017: Standard League Mock Draft and Position Strategy

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Whether you're in a serious fantasy football league for a ton of cash or just playing for free, it's a good idea to hammer out a strategy beforehand to prepare for the draft.

Of course, you don't need to bring three fantasy football magazines and two laptops on draft day, but deciding what players you like (and don't) and where you want to attack certain positions is a good start.

Here's a look at a team from a standard league snake mock draft I took part in on Yahoo. I picked first overall and No. 1 in the ensuing odd-numbered rounds. I went last in even-numbered rounds.

Standard League Mock Draft Team

QB: David Carr (10th round)

RB: David Johnson (first round), Lamar Miller (second round)

WR: Terrelle Pryor (third round), Allen Robinson (fourth round), Emmanuel Sanders (fifth round)

TE: Cameron Brate (12th round)

D/ST: Philadelphia (14th round)

K: Dustin Hopkins (15th round)

Bench: RB Frank Gore (sixth round), RB Paul Perkins (seventh round), WR Cameron Meredith (eighth round), WR Kenny Britt (ninth round), QB Tyrod Taylor (11th round), TE Jared Cook (13th round)

Running Back Strategy

I'm looking to take running backs with my first two picks, regardless of where I am picking in the first round of any draft.

Simply put, there are too many running back timeshares in the NFL, leading to teammates stealing touchdowns and yardage from each other.

For example, Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey are going to split time for the Carolina Panthers. Rookie Joe Mixon is going to contend with Gio Bernard and Jeremy Hill in Cincinnati. Matt Forte and Bilal Powell will each see the field quite a bit with the New York Jets.

This isn't the early 2000s, when guys like Priest Holmes and Ricky Williams had 400 touches a year. The bell-cow runner is a rarity these days, only found in places like Arizona (David Johnson) and Pittsburgh (Le'Veon Bell).

Therefore, picking two clear-cut No. 1 runners seems imperative at the start.

Wide Receiver Strategy

Raise your hand if you thought Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen would produce the best performance in Week 16 (typically the fantasy football championship week) last season.

Thielen caught 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field last year. Before the season, he wasn't on anyone's fantasy radar, but he turned in a productive season and helped at least a few teams win championships.

The point here is that good wide receivers are pretty easy to come by in fantasy football. The NFL is a pass-happy league with rules tailored toward quarterbacks. On any given day, a unheralded wideout could produce a big game.

Still, it's an important position, especially if you're in a point-per-reception league. Therefore, I'm going with wideouts in the third through fifth rounds because of the vast depth at the position.

Given my previous take on running backs, I won't be rostering elite receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown, but I'm aiming for guys who could have breakout years, like Terrelle Pryor.

Bench Strategy

The biggest risk I am taking is accumulating depth at running back and wide receiver before looking at starting quarterback.

Ultimately, I want to play the matchup game. For example, Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders is one of three starting wideouts for the mock team above. He's an excellent player who might be on his way to another 1,000-yard season.

However, like every wideout, he's going to encounter tough matchups, and he's staring one down at Kansas City in Week 8.

Meanwhile, Chicago Bears wideout Cameron Meredith is going to New Orleans to face the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that week. The Saints' home always seems to produce offensive fireworks.

Therefore, I'd be inclined to move Meredith in for Sanders and take my chances.

Plus, having solid players as backups gives me an advantage for bye weeks. I won't have to scour the waiver wire and hope for the best with a third wideout on a random team. With this strategy, I have No. 1 wideouts to choose from off my bench.

Of course, the downside here is obvious: Your bench players can't score. And it might seem counter-productive to take any reserves over players who will be in your lineup every week.

We'll see how this one plays out.

Quarterback Strategy

As crazy as it sounds, I am not looking to take a signal-caller until the 10th round. I have done two 12-team mock drafts and have seen Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr sitting there both times, which is surprising considering that he tied for seventh in the NFL in touchdown passes last year (28) and looks primed for another monster season.

If a guy like Carr can fall to the 10th round, why bother picking someone earlier when you can work elsewhere on your roster?

The answer to that is obvious: You lose out on elite players like Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

However, consider that Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan fell to the bottom half of many drafts last year after a down 2015 season. Fantasy players can always find that diamond in the rough in the back end. Carr may be that guy this year.

Tight End/Defense/Kicker Strategy

Once the aforementioned positions are set, I'm looking to take a couple tight ends and then a defense and kicker to round out my team.

Simply put, these three positions are the least important in fantasy football and will garner teams fewer points than quarterback, wide receiver and running back.

This will leave me out in the cold for tight ends like Rob Gronkowski and Jordan Reed and defenses such as Kansas City's, but I'm banking on some others performing well and providing steady performances.