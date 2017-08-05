Barracuda Championship 2017: Richy Werenski Holds Lead After Round 2

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Richy Werenski shot a six-under 66, good for a +15 in modified Stableford scoring, to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at the 2017 Barracuda Championship.

Werenski shot six birdies and hit an eagle on No. 18 against a pair of bogeys to give himself an advantage over second-place Stuart Appleby, who sits alone in second at +24. Appleby's 68 was good for a +10 on Stableford scoring, carding six birdies against a pair of bogeys.

Luke List, Ben Martin, Greg Owen and Dicky Pride are all tied for third place at +23.

First-round leader John Hugh dropped down to a tie for 19th after shooting a 73, which was good for +1 in the modified scoring.

Werenski hit 13 greens in regulation and was red hot on the greens. He hit putts from 33 feet and 40 feet, and his 16-foot putt on the 18th hole allowed him to walk away with the lead. As Rotoworld noted, Werenski gained more than six six strokes on the greens.

Players had to sit through a rain delay of 77 minutes due to lightning and rain, which nearly pushed the end of the round into darkness. But all players got their rounds in and will go into the weekend cut line at +10.

Among the notables who made the cut are Davis Love III, who sits at +16.

Barracuda Championship:

1. Richy Werenski (+26)

2. Stuart Appleby (+24)

T-3. Luke List (+23)

T-3. Ben Martin (+23)

T-3. Greg Owen (+23)

T-3. Dicky Pride (+23)