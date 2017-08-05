Bret Hart's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

4 of 10

WrestleMania X featured some superb storytelling on the part of the booking team and Hart himself.

The show kicked off with The Hitman squaring off with brother Owen in a match that was months in the making. After repeatedly denouncing the idea of fighting his brother, Bret had no other choice but to square off with the sibling whose shocking attack at the 1994 Royal Rumble created a schism in the family.

High expectations were met as Bret and Owens worked a five-star classic right out of the gate, setting a bar that was almost impossible for anyone else to surpass. In a physical, hotly contested bout, The Hitman tried to utilize the same victory roll that delivered him the King of the Ring crown a year earlier.

Owen, knowing his brother as well as he did, countered and scored a monumental upset.

The heartbreak Bret experienced as he watched his braggadocios sibling celebrate victory was unfathomable. Disappointed in himself, not to mention the fact he had just gone to war with his little brother, there was a real question as to whether The Hitman would recover quick enough to challenge for the WWE Championship late in the night.

Nursing an injured knee from the opening contest, Hart limped his way to the ring to square off with the man who stole the WWE title from him a year earlier at WrestleMania, the mammoth Yokozuna.

Hart fought valiantly and took advantage of Yokozuna's fall off the middle rope, which saw him hit his head. He pinned the super heavyweight and picked up his second world title.

Brother Owen watched on, disgusted, from the ringside area as Bret was celebrated by his peers.

The 10th WrestleMania, inside the historic Madison Square Garden, was a significant occurrence. It celebrated every one of the massive spectaculars that came before it, and on that night, Vince McMahon opted to build the broadcast around Bret, highlighting just how important he thought The Hitman was to the company and its success going forward.

A far cry from a year earlier, when he was cast aside in favor of the returning Hulk Hogan.