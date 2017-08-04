Manny Pacquiao Wants Rematch with Joe Horn, According to Bob Arum

Tertius Pickard/Associated Press

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said Friday that Manny Pacquiao wants a rematch with Jeff Horn.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, Arum said Pac-Man wants a shot to avenge his controversial loss to the Aussie: "Manny doesn't want to retire. He wants the rematch, so we are going to do the rematch. Manny told me he wants to do the rematch but now we are looking for the window that satisfies the Senate. We need to see when they have a recess that will allow Manny the time he needs to train and have the fight."

Horn beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in July to win the WBO welterweight title despite the punch stats being one-sided in Pacquiao's favor.

Arum is aiming for the rematch to take place in Australia in November during recess for the Philippines Senate, which would make Pacquiao available:

"Once I have an answer from the Senate when they have their recess, I will go to my partner in Australia, Duco [Events], and we will figure out where we're going to do the fight. [The state of] Queensland has certain rights from hosting the first fight, but we need to figure out where the fight will be. The problem is we can't have it outdoors again because of the weather. November is the summer there, and it's brutal to do it outdoors. We can't do it. Even in July, which is their winter, it was pretty hot outdoors."

Arum also said the rematch would once again air on ESPN.

Horn improved to 17-0-1 with the win over Pacquiao, while Pac-Man dropped to 59-7-2 and has now lost four of his past nine fights.