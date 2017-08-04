Mayweather vs. McGregor: Showtime 'All Access' Episode 2 Highlights, Reaction

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The superfight between undefeated former champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather and UFC champion Conor "Notorious" McGregor is creeping closer and closer, and both fighters are starting to step up their preparations.

Showtime continues to shadow the two fighters with its All Access series as they get ready for the August 26 showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Episode 1 primarily concerned itself with the promotional tour involving the two fighters and the war of words involving Floyd Mayweather Sr. and the two fighters. Floyd's father was happy to engage McGregor, and the Irish fighter did not hesitate to fire back. He attempted to belittle Mayweather with his verbal assault, while the two Mayweathers were dismissive of McGregor's skills.

The second episode did not show the two men engaging each other, but both were free with their philosophies and opinions.

Mayweather was quite interested in making sure that everyone knew he was not hurting for money.He explained that he was going to make $300 million for "36 minutes of work" and that he had plenty of money without the upcoming payday.

With that statement, Mayweather had one of his assistants hand him a large leather satchel, and Mayweather started pulling out bricks of $100 bills (53-second mark). "You won't make this in a lifetime," Mayweather said in his matter-of-fact style.

While Mayweather was counting his money, McGregor was in the gym trying on regular boxing gloves and head gear, and it all seemed new to him. After he got his gloves on, he says to himself that Mayweather will be unconscious inside of four rounds.

Mayweather, meanwhile, was not in the gym preparing for the fight. Instead, he was doing hot yoga with a number of women, and when he was done exercising, he was talking about his interest in strip clubs and that might be his next venture after boxing.

While most seem to think that McGregor's UFC career means that he doesn't have a boxing background, Showtime's cameras went to the Crumlin Boxing Club in Crumlin, Ireland. That's where McGregor's interest in combat sports started, and he learned his trade at that club at the age of 10, where he stayed for seven years.

Phil Sutcliffe runs the show at Crumlin, and he worked with McGregor to become a southpaw boxer. Sutcliffe explained that it gave McGregor more options when fighting because he had power in both hands.

Mayweather left Las Vegas and was relaxing in Miami, talking about how many mansions he has and once again going on about his cash. He was not interested in training at this point, and when he returned to Las Vegas, he went roller skating and shopping with his children.

McGregor flew in boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi to help him prepare for his fight with Mayweather. McGregor said that he had heard Malignaggi talk about him in the past, so he wanted to give the ex-fighter a chance to feel his thunder.

While the cameras and recording devices were turned off during their time in the ring together, the McGregor camp released a photo of McGregor putting both hands behind his back as he sparred with Malignaggi. McGregor also said that he whipped his opponent, even though no proof was offered.

When the subject turned back to Mayweather, McGregor explained that everybody who had gotten in the ring with him had been afraid of him and respected his talent too much.

The Irishman said that would not be an issue because he has a much different mindset. "I don't hold respect for Floyd," McGregor said. "Floyd's in for the shock of his life."

The Mayweather-McGregor bout will be available on Showtime pay-per-view at a cost of $89.95 ($99.95 for high definition).