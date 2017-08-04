Jay Cutler Reportedly Wants to Delay Broadcasting, Play QB Amid Dolphins Rumors

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported Friday that former quarterback Jay Cutler still wants to play in 2017, and would like to play for the Miami Dolphins under head coach Adam Gase.

Cutler is set to join Fox as an NFL analyst this season, but would reportedly be willing to delay his broadcasting career in order to join Miami.

Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a left knee injury during practice Thursday, and there is some fear that he will need to undergo season-ending surgery, per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Schefter and Darlington reported that Cutler and Colin Kaepernick are potential options for the Dolphins to sign if they lose Tannehill.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have already reached out to Cutler.

Gase was the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator in 2015, which was a season that saw Cutler throw for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Cutler was limited to five games last season due to injury, and he finished with just 1,059 passing yards, four touchdowns and five picks.

The 34-year-old veteran is a one-time Pro Bowler with just two games of playoff experience to his credit.

Miami made the playoffs last season, and current backup Matt Moore started the final three games of the regular season as well as the Dolphins' playoff contest after Tannehill suffered a knee injury.

If Cutler is open to a return for a team other than Miami, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns are among the teams with unsettled quarterback situations.