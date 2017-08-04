DeAndre Hopkins Says Tom Savage Should Be Texans Starting QB over Deshaun Watson

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins endorsed Tom Savage to be the team's starting quarterback over rookie Deshaun Watson when asked Friday.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, Hopkins made mention of the fact that he has played with many different quarterbacks during his young NFL career thus far: "If anybody should be a judge of quarterbacks, I've played with the most quarterbacks in NFL history throughout my first four years. So I put the stamp on Savage, and I think that's all that needs to be said about that."

Hopkins also said he believes Savage gives Houston the best chance to win right now:

"I've played with at least 10 quarterbacks. So because of what [Savage] does well and what he can do for this team, I know he can help us win what we want to win. He does everything well. He's a student of the game, from just being on the bench, watching and learning from other people's mistakes, seeing what they've done wrong. He can put the ball in any place. He has a strong arm. He has a knowledge of this offense. He's been in this offense his whole career."

The 27-year-old Savage started two games last season after replacing Brock Osweiler as the starter, finishing with a 1-1 record, 461 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

An injury to Savage allowed Osweiler to return to starting status, and he helped lead Houston to a playoff win over the Oakland Raiders.

Osweiler was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, which left Savage as the clear starter until the Texans selected Watson with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson.

Hopkins was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2015 after setting career highs with 111 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns, but his production declined sharply last season.

Due largely to uncertainty and inconsistency at quarterback, Hopkins caught just 78 passes for 954 yards and four scores.