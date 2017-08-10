Matching the Top Remaining NHL Free Agents with the Ideal Team

0 of 8

Over a month into the 2017 NHL unrestricted free-agent market, the pickings are slim for teams seeking additional roster depth. Most of the best remaining players are aging stars such as forwards Jaromir Jagr, Jarome Iginla and Shane Doan.

Many of them are past their prime. However, several of them could still be worthwhile additions for general managers willing to take affordable risks.

Jagr, Iginla and Doan remain respected for their experience and leadership. Those traits could prove invaluable for Stanley Cup contenders or teams seeking to address a specific roster need.

Jagr, Iginla and Doan remain respected for their experience and leadership. Those traits could prove invaluable for Stanley Cup contenders or teams seeking to address a specific roster need.