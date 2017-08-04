Mo Farah Wins 10,000m Gold Medal at IAAF World Championships

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Mo Farah defended his 10,000 metres gold medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championships on Friday, sending the home crowd in London into a frenzy.

The 34-year-old ran a smart race and took the lead inside the final 600 metres before finishing the job in a sprint.

Joshua Cheptegei took second place, and Paul Tanui finished third.

The first lap took just 64 seconds to complete, with Farah settling in the centre of the pack and ignoring the leaders, who pushed the pace.

Uganda's Cheptegei and Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor tried to turn the race into a sprint, and their team-mates were in constant communication during the first 2,000 metres. Farah didn't let it get to him, however, as he was focused on running his own race.

British Athletics noted the veteran was biding his time:

The pack slowed down midway through the race, and Farah moved to the front for the first time. The Kenyans quickly followed suit, however, and started to push again with a 63-second lap. Paul Tanui kept a close eye on the veteran favourite, and the lead group remained intact until the final stages.

With two laps to go, Farah moved into second place, and he took the lead on the back straight. He led Tanui into the final lap, and while his rival held on through the final bend, Farah's burst of pace was just too much.

As shared by BigSport, Farah just keeps adding to his remarkable resume:

The gold was Farah's third straight in the 10,000 metres, and he'll have the chance to grab yet another double by winning the 5,000 metres. He also took the double in 2013 and 2015, and the Olympic double last year.