    John Wall, Ronnie 2K Trade Barbs over PG's 2K18 Rating

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    May 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) gestures on the court against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 92-91, and tied the series at 3-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Washington Wizards point guard John Wall appeared to take exception to his 90 overall rating in the upcoming NBA 2K18 video game. 

    Wall tweeted about his player rating directly to Ronnie 2K, who works for 2K Sports, leading to this fun exchange between the two, via Stadium:

    The developers at 2K Sports have been releasing individual player rankings each day. Even though Wall isn't happy with his rating, he is keeping good company. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kyrie Irving is also rated as a 90 overall. 

