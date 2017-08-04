Women's British Open 2017: In-Kyung Kim Leads, Michelle Wie Falters

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

In-Kyung Kim took the lead at the 2017 Women's British Open on Friday, after a round of four-under 68 in dreadful weather conditions.

The 29-year-old sits two shots ahead of Georgia Hall and Lexi Thompson, while overnight leader Michelle Wie tumbled down the standings after a dreadful second round.

Recap

Kim enjoyed a second solid day in a row at the Women's British Open, finishing Friday's round atop the leaderboard. Her round of four-under golf included an eagle on the 11th and just a single bogey, despite miserable weather conditions as she finished her round.

Consistency was once again the key, as the Korean star took few risks with her approaches and relied on smart putting to grab the lead.

Earlier in the day, Hall and Thompson fired themselves to a share of the lead, at nine-under. The former dropped her first two shots of the tournament but had a great run on the front-nine, with four straight birdies, and finished the day five-under par.

As shared by the tournament's official Twitter account, her short game was on point:

Thompson struggled on the front-nine but was sensational on the back-nine, opening with five straight birdies and eventually settling for a score of four-under.

Here's a look at one of her finishes:

Ally McDonald also finished four-under to position herself one shot behind the duo, as things are tight at the top.

Wie, who set a new course record on Thursday, endured a horrid day to finish with a score of four-over and tumble out of the top 10.

The 27-year-old recorded just a single birdie and had a double-bogey on the 17th. Rich Lerner of the Golf Channel noted she did not look smooth in her swing:

At four-under, she still has a shot at a good finish if she can replicate Thursday's form.