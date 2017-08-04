Paul Goldschmidt and Willson Contreras Combine for MLB History

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs squared off for the final contest of their three-game set Thursday afternoon.

Arizona managed to take down the defending champs and earn a series victory with a 10-8 win, while Paul Goldschmidt and Willson Contreras hogged the spotlight. The two were both hitting cleanup Thursday and each collected three hits and six RBI in the contest. The duo's effort made them the first pair of four-hole hitters to drive in six runs in the same game since MLB started recording RBI in 1920, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Both Goldschmidt and Contreras left the yard on multiple occasions as well. The Cubs' catcher went deep twice off of Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke while Goldschmidt took Cubs starter Jose Quintana yard twice and also hit a homer off closer Wade Davis for three on the day.

Goldschmidt's output boosted him to 25 home runs on the season, good for a seventh-place tie among National League hitters in the category so far this season. However, Goldy has supplied an additional 15 stolen bases, ranking first among players with as many or more homers than him. His .320 batting average also ranks second among those hitters to Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

Contreras is no slouch either, having racked up 18 round-trippers of his own entering Friday's action. The catcher position also necessitates more days off, so he's played 21 fewer games than Goldschmidt thus far.

Arizona and Chicago remain two primary playoff contenders in the early portions of August. Assuming the two clubs earn a playoff bid, there's a chance the franchises will square off again during the postseason with much more on the line.