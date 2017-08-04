Little League World Series Regionals 2017: Tennessee, Georgia Score Early Wins

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Regional play to qualify for the Little League World Series continued Friday with action in both the Southwest and Southeast regional tournaments.

Southwest play opened Thursday, and all four of Thursday's losing teams played Friday in hopes of avoiding elimination, while the first four games of the Southeast tournament were contested Friday.

Here is a full rundown of the schedule and results from Friday's regional games, marking the start of the road to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Schedule/Results

Southeast: Tennessee (Goodlettsville Baseball) def. Alabama (Ladonia Youth Sports), 6-2

Southeast: Georgia (Peachtree City National) def. Virginia (Fort Hunt), 9-3

Southeast: Florida (West Boynton Beach) vs. West Virginia (Logan), 4 p.m. ET

Southeast: South Carolina (Greenville) vs. North Carolina (North State), 7 p.m. ET

Southwest: Colorado (Academy) vs. Mississippi (Starkville), 6 p.m. ET

Southwest: Oklahoma (Tulsa National) vs. Arkansas (White Hall), 9 p.m. ET

Scores

Tennessee def. Alabama, 6-2

Tennessee took its first step toward qualifying for the Little League World Series on Friday, as Goodlettsville Baseball defeated Alabama's Ladonia Youth Sports 6-2 in the opening game of Southeast regional play.

Carson Rucker led the way for Tennessee, as he went 2-for-3 with four RBI, including the only home run of the game to put the team ahead 3-2 in the third inning.

Alabama jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but a host of Tennessee pitchers shut it down the rest of the way.

Tennessee managed to touch up Alabama starter JR Kitchens, who allowed seven hits and five earned runs while striking out six in four innings of work.

Alabama will play to avoid elimination Saturday, and Tennessee will have a chance to punch its ticket into the semifinal with another win Saturday as well.

Georgia def. Virginia, 9-3

Georgia jumped all over Virginia early and often Friday, as Peachtree City National got off to a 9-3 winning start over Fort Hunt.

While the teams only combined for 10 hits, they each committed three errors, which contributed to much of the scoring.

Georgia scored three runs in the first inning and knocked Virginia starter Ryan Conmy out after just 1.2 innings, but he allowed just one hit and none of the three runs charged to him were earned.

The game was truly put away in the bottom of the fifth innings, as Georgia scored five runs to up its lead from 4-1 to 9-1. Included in that onslaught was a two-run single by pinch hitter Garrett Martin.

Virginia attempted to make a miraculous comeback in the sixth inning, and although it plated two runs, it fell well short.

Georgia will play Tennessee on Saturday with the winner advancing to the semis, while Virginia will meet Alabama with the loser of that game going home.