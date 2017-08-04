Nasser Al-Khelaifi Unworried by Financial Fair Play After PSG Neymar Signing

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he is "not really worried at all" about the club meeting UEFA's financial fair play regulations after confirming the signature of Barcelona star Neymar on Friday.

The Ligue 1 giants paid Neymar's €222 million (£200 million) buyout clause in full to bring the Brazilian to the Parc des Princes, but Al-Khelaifi told ESPN FC he's not concerned about suggestions his signing means they won't adhere to European football law:

"I'm not really worried at all about the Financial Fair Play because we have complied with the regulation since the start of the Financial Fair Play. We've been very transparent with UEFA, we will be always.

"We are very relaxed, we have very good people around me, the management, taking care of it, so we are very relaxed about it."

In short, UEFA's financial fair play regulations were put in place to prevent clubs spending more than they earn, meaning any outgoings need to match their incoming revenue, save for a €5 million (£4.5 million) allowance per assessment period, which is three years.

However, the Guardian's Paul MacInnes recently explained UEFA allows transfer fees to be paid for over the length of a player's contract, which in Neymar's case, is five years.

Broadcaster Stan Collymore also took note of another potential loophole PSG could have employed in their efforts to manoeuvre around Neymar's world-record expenditure:

Al-Khelaifi is so confident in the club's transparent purchase of Neymar that rather than make the natural move to sell players, he went on to suggest PSG will be looking to bring in more star talent:

"The team knows, everybody knows, so if there's are any new players, we're going to announce them officially, there's nothing to hide. If we're allowed, then we're going to do it [buy], if we're interested in new players. So for the moment, we are happy with Neymar, so let's focus tomorrow on the match."

The PSG chairman also made it clear Neymar has no buyout clause in his new contract due to the fact such stipulations are illegal in French football, adding, "We are lucky that we don't have this buyout clause!"

Since financial fair play was introduced in 2010, however, the notion has been put forward that the format merely keeps the same powerhouse clubs at the top of Europe's pecking order, which has been echoed by Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney:

The idea is that smaller clubs will struggle to spend outside their means as used to be the case, whereas now there is more pressure to ensure incomings and outgoings are aligned.

PSG will undoubtedly deal with any fallout that comes as a result of the transfer, but for now, the club will revel in their ability to pull off the biggest transfer in history, hoping to reap the fruits of their financial labours in time.