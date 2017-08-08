Fantasy Football 2017: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

August has arrived, which means fantasy football drafts are in full swing.

If you have yet to draft your championship-winning roster for the 2017 season, we're here to help.

The projected top players at each skill position, as well as top defense/special teams units and kickers, are listed below.

Fantasy team owners in 12-team leagues should be able to find a starting quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers and a starting tight end among the following recommended players.

Before drafting, be sure to take advantage of your host website's mock draft, and, above all, make absolutely sure that you have ranked players in case of autodrafting.

We all know WiFi is the most fickle of friends.

The following rankings are via ESPN and applicable to 12-team PPR leagues.

Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late? Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts? Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017 Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ No Combine, No Cry: Bob Marley's Grandson Signs NFL Contract with Redskins Insider Buzz: Several NFL Coaches 'Annoyed' Over Changes to Overtime Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Right Arrow Icon

Top Player Rankings

Quarterback

1. Aaron Rodgers, GB

2. Tom Brady, NE

3. Drew Brees, NO

4. Matt Ryan, ATL

5. Andrew Luck, IND

6. Russell Wilson, SEA

7. Cam Newton, CAR

8. Kirk Cousins, WAS

9. Dak Prescott, DAL

10. Derek Carr, OAK

11. Jameis Winston, TB

12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

Running Back

1. Le'Veon Bell, PIT

2. David Johnson, ARI

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

4. LeSean McCoy, BUF

5. Devonta Freeman, ATL

6. Melvin Gordon, LAC

7. Jordan Howard, CHI

8. DeMarco Murray, TEN

9. Jay Ajayi, MIA

10. Lamar Miller, HOU

11. Leonard Fournette, JAC

12. Todd Gurley, LAR

13. Marshawn Lynch, OAK

14. Christian McCaffrey, CAR

15. Isaiah Crowell, CLE

16. Bilal Powell, NYJ

17. Carlos Hyde, SF

18. Danny Woodhead, BAL

19. Mark Ingram, NO

20. Joe Mixon, CIN

21. Ty Montgomery, GB

22. Frank Gore, IND

23. Theo Riddick, DET

24. Spencer Ware, KC

Wide Receiver

1. Antonio Brown, PIT

2. Julio Jones, ATL

3. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

4. Mike Evans, TB

5. A.J. Green, CIN

6. Jordy Nelson, GB

7. T.Y. Hilton, IND

8. Michael Thomas, NO

9. Dez Bryant, DAL

10. Amari Cooper, OAK

11. Alshon Jeffery, PHI

12. Demaryius Thomas, DEN

13. Doug Baldwin, SEA

14. DeAndre Hopkins, WAS

15. Brandin Cooks, NE

16. Keenan Allen, LAC

17. Sammy Watkins, BUF

18. Jarvis Landry, MIA

19. Terrelle Pryor, WAS

20. Julian Edelman, NE

21. Golden Tate, DET

22. Michael Crabtree, OAK

23. Allen Robinson, JAC

24. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN

Tight End

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE

2. Jordan Reed, WAS

3. Travis Kelce, KC

4. Greg Olsen, CAR

5. Delanie Walker, TEN

6. Kyle Rudolph, MIN

7. Tyler Eifert, CIN

8. Jimmy Graham, SEA

9. Zach Ertz, PHI

10. Martellus Bennett, GB

11. Hunter Henry, LAC

12. Eric Ebron, DET

D/ST

1. Broncos

2. Seahawks

3. Chiefs

4. Texans

5. Vikings

6. Cardinals

7. Patriots

8. Panthers

9. Bengals

10. Jaguars

11. Eagles

12. Giants

Team and League Name Ideas

What's in a name?

In fantasy football, everything.

Let's say you don't win your league; there's only a 1-in-12 (or 1-in-10, or 1-in-14...etc.) chance you will. You can still go down with your head held high and an epic name.

Below are suggestions for clever, punny and funny team and league names.

Team Names

Amari 2600

Baby Got Dak

Bend It Like Beckham Jr.

The Brady Bunch

Brady Gaga

Corn on the Cobb

Dak to the Future

Dalvin and the Chipmunks

Forgetting Brandon Marshall

Game of Jones

Golden Tate Warriors

Green Eggs and Cam

Guess Who's Dak

Lady Luck

Le'Veon a Prayer

Lordy Lordy Here Comes Jordy

Luck Be a Brady

Remember the Titans

Rodger That

Super Mario-ta

Turn Down for Watt

You Down with J.P.P?

League Names

12 Angry (Wo)Men

A League of Our Own

Any Given Sunday

The Avengers

Easy Money

Game of Inches

In It to Win It

Justice League

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

League of Legends

League of Nations

Out of Your League

Secret Wars

Sunday Funday

There Can Be Only One