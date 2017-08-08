    Fantasy Football 2017: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2017

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    August has arrived, which means fantasy football drafts are in full swing. 

    If you have yet to draft your championship-winning roster for the 2017 season, we're here to help.

    The projected top players at each skill position, as well as top defense/special teams units and kickers, are listed below.

    Fantasy team owners in 12-team leagues should be able to find a starting quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers and a starting tight end among the following recommended players. 

    Before drafting, be sure to take advantage of your host website's mock draft, and, above all, make absolutely sure that you have ranked players in case of autodrafting.

    We all know WiFi is the most fickle of friends.  

    The following rankings are via ESPN and applicable to 12-team PPR leagues. 

    Top Player Rankings

    Quarterback 

    1. Aaron Rodgers, GB

    2. Tom Brady, NE

    3. Drew Brees, NO

    4. Matt Ryan, ATL

    5. Andrew Luck, IND

    6. Russell Wilson, SEA

    7. Cam Newton, CAR

    8. Kirk Cousins, WAS

    9. Dak Prescott, DAL

    10. Derek Carr, OAK

    11. Jameis Winston, TB

    12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

             

    Running Back 

    1. Le'Veon Bell, PIT

    2. David Johnson, ARI

    3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

    4. LeSean McCoy, BUF

    5. Devonta Freeman, ATL

    6. Melvin Gordon, LAC

    7. Jordan Howard, CHI

    8. DeMarco Murray, TEN

    9. Jay Ajayi, MIA

    10. Lamar Miller, HOU

    11. Leonard Fournette, JAC

    12. Todd Gurley, LAR

    13. Marshawn Lynch, OAK

    14. Christian McCaffrey, CAR

    15. Isaiah Crowell, CLE

    16. Bilal Powell, NYJ

    17. Carlos Hyde, SF

    18. Danny Woodhead, BAL

    19. Mark Ingram, NO

    20. Joe Mixon, CIN

    21. Ty Montgomery, GB

    22. Frank Gore, IND

    23. Theo Riddick, DET

    24. Spencer Ware, KC

              

    Wide Receiver

    1. Antonio Brown, PIT

    2. Julio Jones, ATL

    3. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

    4. Mike Evans, TB

    5. A.J. Green, CIN

    6. Jordy Nelson, GB

    7. T.Y. Hilton, IND

    8. Michael Thomas, NO

    9. Dez Bryant, DAL

    10. Amari Cooper, OAK

    11. Alshon Jeffery, PHI

    12. Demaryius Thomas, DEN

    13. Doug Baldwin, SEA

    14. DeAndre Hopkins, WAS

    15. Brandin Cooks, NE

    16. Keenan Allen, LAC

    17. Sammy Watkins, BUF

    18. Jarvis Landry, MIA

    19. Terrelle Pryor, WAS

    20. Julian Edelman, NE

    21. Golden Tate, DET

    22. Michael Crabtree, OAK

    23. Allen Robinson, JAC

    24. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN

    Tight End 

    1. Rob Gronkowski, NE

    2. Jordan Reed, WAS

    3. Travis Kelce, KC

    4. Greg Olsen, CAR

    5. Delanie Walker, TEN

    6. Kyle Rudolph, MIN

    7. Tyler Eifert, CIN

    8. Jimmy Graham, SEA

    9. Zach Ertz, PHI

    10. Martellus Bennett, GB

    11. Hunter Henry, LAC

    12. Eric Ebron, DET

              

    D/ST

    1. Broncos

    2. Seahawks

    3. Chiefs

    4. Texans

    5. Vikings

    6. Cardinals 

    7. Patriots

    8. Panthers

    9. Bengals

    10. Jaguars

    11. Eagles

    12. Giants

               

    Team and League Name Ideas

    What's in a name? 

    In fantasy football, everything. 

    Let's say you don't win your league; there's only a 1-in-12 (or 1-in-10, or 1-in-14...etc.) chance you will. You can still go down with your head held high and an epic name. 

    Below are suggestions for clever, punny and funny team and league names.

              

    Team Names

    Amari 2600

    Baby Got Dak

    Bend It Like Beckham Jr. 

    The Brady Bunch 

    Brady Gaga

    Corn on the Cobb

    Dak to the Future

    Dalvin and the Chipmunks

    Forgetting Brandon Marshall

    Game of Jones

    Golden Tate Warriors

    Green Eggs and Cam

    Guess Who's Dak

    Lady Luck

    Le'Veon a Prayer

    Lordy Lordy Here Comes Jordy

    Luck Be a Brady 

    Remember the Titans 

    Rodger That

    Super Mario-ta

    Turn Down for Watt

    You Down with J.P.P?

             

    League Names

    12 Angry (Wo)Men

    A League of Our Own

    Any Given Sunday 

    The Avengers 

    Easy Money 

    Game of Inches 

    In It to Win It 

    Justice League

    League of Extraordinary Gentlemen 

    League of Legends 

    League of Nations

    Out of Your League

    Secret Wars 

    Sunday Funday 

    There Can Be Only One 

