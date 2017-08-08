Fantasy Football 2017: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

Fantasy Football 2017: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League NamesAugust 8, 2017
August has arrived, which means fantasy football drafts are in full swing.
If you have yet to draft your championship-winning roster for the 2017 season, we're here to help.
The projected top players at each skill position, as well as top defense/special teams units and kickers, are listed below.
Fantasy team owners in 12-team leagues should be able to find a starting quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers and a starting tight end among the following recommended players.
Before drafting, be sure to take advantage of your host website's mock draft, and, above all, make absolutely sure that you have ranked players in case of autodrafting.
We all know WiFi is the most fickle of friends.
The following rankings are via ESPN and applicable to 12-team PPR leagues.
Top Player Rankings
Quarterback
1. Aaron Rodgers, GB
2. Tom Brady, NE
3. Drew Brees, NO
4. Matt Ryan, ATL
5. Andrew Luck, IND
6. Russell Wilson, SEA
7. Cam Newton, CAR
8. Kirk Cousins, WAS
9. Dak Prescott, DAL
10. Derek Carr, OAK
11. Jameis Winston, TB
12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
Running Back
1. Le'Veon Bell, PIT
2. David Johnson, ARI
3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
4. LeSean McCoy, BUF
5. Devonta Freeman, ATL
6. Melvin Gordon, LAC
7. Jordan Howard, CHI
8. DeMarco Murray, TEN
9. Jay Ajayi, MIA
10. Lamar Miller, HOU
11. Leonard Fournette, JAC
12. Todd Gurley, LAR
13. Marshawn Lynch, OAK
14. Christian McCaffrey, CAR
15. Isaiah Crowell, CLE
16. Bilal Powell, NYJ
17. Carlos Hyde, SF
18. Danny Woodhead, BAL
19. Mark Ingram, NO
20. Joe Mixon, CIN
21. Ty Montgomery, GB
22. Frank Gore, IND
23. Theo Riddick, DET
24. Spencer Ware, KC
Wide Receiver
1. Antonio Brown, PIT
2. Julio Jones, ATL
3. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
4. Mike Evans, TB
5. A.J. Green, CIN
6. Jordy Nelson, GB
7. T.Y. Hilton, IND
8. Michael Thomas, NO
9. Dez Bryant, DAL
10. Amari Cooper, OAK
11. Alshon Jeffery, PHI
12. Demaryius Thomas, DEN
13. Doug Baldwin, SEA
14. DeAndre Hopkins, WAS
15. Brandin Cooks, NE
16. Keenan Allen, LAC
17. Sammy Watkins, BUF
18. Jarvis Landry, MIA
19. Terrelle Pryor, WAS
20. Julian Edelman, NE
21. Golden Tate, DET
22. Michael Crabtree, OAK
23. Allen Robinson, JAC
24. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
Tight End
1. Rob Gronkowski, NE
2. Jordan Reed, WAS
3. Travis Kelce, KC
4. Greg Olsen, CAR
5. Delanie Walker, TEN
6. Kyle Rudolph, MIN
7. Tyler Eifert, CIN
8. Jimmy Graham, SEA
9. Zach Ertz, PHI
10. Martellus Bennett, GB
11. Hunter Henry, LAC
12. Eric Ebron, DET
D/ST
1. Broncos
2. Seahawks
3. Chiefs
4. Texans
5. Vikings
6. Cardinals
7. Patriots
8. Panthers
9. Bengals
10. Jaguars
11. Eagles
12. Giants
Team and League Name Ideas
What's in a name?
In fantasy football, everything.
Let's say you don't win your league; there's only a 1-in-12 (or 1-in-10, or 1-in-14...etc.) chance you will. You can still go down with your head held high and an epic name.
Below are suggestions for clever, punny and funny team and league names.
Team Names
Amari 2600
Baby Got Dak
Bend It Like Beckham Jr.
The Brady Bunch
Brady Gaga
Corn on the Cobb
Dak to the Future
Dalvin and the Chipmunks
Forgetting Brandon Marshall
Game of Jones
Golden Tate Warriors
Green Eggs and Cam
Guess Who's Dak
Lady Luck
Le'Veon a Prayer
Lordy Lordy Here Comes Jordy
Luck Be a Brady
Remember the Titans
Rodger That
Super Mario-ta
Turn Down for Watt
You Down with J.P.P?
League Names
12 Angry (Wo)Men
A League of Our Own
Any Given Sunday
The Avengers
Easy Money
Game of Inches
In It to Win It
Justice League
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
League of Legends
League of Nations
Out of Your League
Secret Wars
Sunday Funday
There Can Be Only One