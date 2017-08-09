5 Reasons Conor McGregor Maybe, Just Maybe, Can Defeat Floyd Mayweather

0 of 5

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Look, I know what you're thinking, and you're completely right. On paper, Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor is one of the most egregious mismatches in the history of combat sports.

Mayweather is 49-0 in the ring, with clean wins over many of the best boxers of his generation, including Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao. Peppered in there are a slew of accolades, including an Olympic bronze medal, numerous display cases of championship titles and countless Boxer of the Year awards.

McGregor, meanwhile, is 0-0. Despite achieving amazing things in mixed martial arts, he has no professional or amateur boxing experience.

By almost every metric, Mayweather has an insurmountable advantage over McGregor in a strictly stand-up fight. The key word there, of course, is "almost."

Believe it or not, there are a handful of areas where the UFC lightweight champ bests Mayweather. With that in mind, it's worth discussing what edges McGregor has and how those tools could maybe, just maybe, lead him to a win on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.